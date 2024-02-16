 Despite Deepfake and Bias Risks, AI Is Still Useful in Finance, Firms Told | Tech News
Home Tech News Despite Deepfake and Bias Risks, AI Is Still Useful in Finance, Firms Told

Despite Deepfake and Bias Risks, AI Is Still Useful in Finance, Firms Told

A bank uses biased artificial intelligence outputs in a mortgage lending decision. An insurance firm’s AI produces racially homogeneous advertising images. Users of an AI system complain about a bad experience.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 07:08 IST
Sarvam AI
Financial institutions face potential risks with the use of biased AI outputs (Bloomberg)
Sarvam AI
Financial institutions face potential risks with the use of biased AI outputs (Bloomberg)

A bank uses biased artificial intelligence outputs in a mortgage lending decision. An insurance firm's AI produces racially homogeneous advertising images. Users of an AI system complain about a bad experience.

These are just a few of the potential risks AI poses for financial institutions that want to embrace the emerging technology, according to a series of papers released on Thursday. The papers, by FS-ISAC, a nonprofit that shares cyber intelligence among financial institutions around the world, highlights additional pitfalls as well, including deepfakes and “hallucinations,” when large language models provide incorrect information presented as facts.

Despite those risks, FS-ISAC outlines many potential uses for AI for financial firms, such as improving cyber defenses. The group's work outlines the risks, threats and opportunities that artificial intelligence offers banks, asset managers, insurance firms and others in the industry.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

“It was taking our best practices, our experiences, our knowledge, and putting it all together, leveraging the insights from other papers as well,” said Mike Silverman, vice president of strategy and innovation at FS-ISAC, which stands for Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

AI is being used for malicious purposes in the financial sector, though in a fairly limited way. For instance, FS-ISAC said hackers have crafted more effective phishing emails, often refined through large language models like ChatGPT, intended to fool employees into leaking sensitive data. In addition, deepfake audios have tricked customers into transferring funds, Silverman said. 

FS-ISAC also warned of data poisoning, in which data fed into AI models is manipulated to produce incorrect or biased decisions, and the emergence of malicious large language models that can be used for criminal purposes.

Still, the technology can also be used to strengthen the cybersecurity of these firms, according to the reports. Already, AI has shown to be effective in anomaly detection, or singling out suspicious, abnormal behavior in computer systems, Silverman said. In addition, the technology can automate routine tasks such as log analysis, predict potential future attacks and analyze “unstructured data” from social media, news articles and other public sources to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities, according to the papers. 

To safely implement AI, FS-ISAC recommends testing these systems rigorously, continually monitoring them, and having a recovery plan in the case of an incident. The report offers policy guidance on two paths companies can take: a permissive approach which embraces the technology or a more cautious one with stringent restrictions on how AI can be used. It also includes a vendor risk assessment, which offers a questionnaire that can help firms decide which vendors to choose, based on their potential use of AI. 

As the technology adapts, Silverman expects the papers will be updated as well to provide an industry standard in a time of concern and uncertainty.

“The whole system is built on trust. So the recommendations that the working group has come up with are things that keep that trust going,” Silverman said. 

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 07:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Take-Two Interactive's AI patent fuels GTA 6 speculation among fans about Rockstar's plans
GTA 6
Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets