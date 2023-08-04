Home Tech News Discord restructuring costs 40 employees their jobs

Discord restructuring costs 40 employees their jobs

Discord, the popular chat app, has recently undertaken a restructuring exercise resulting in the termination of approximately 40 employees, which accounts for about 4% of its total workforce.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 17:55 IST
5 crucial tips on healthcare cyber threats that you must adopt
With the healthcare sector moving apace with digital advancements, the risk of cyber attacks and hacking is also increasing daily. In the past, various harrowing cases have been reported. Notably, the escalating cyber threats in the healthcare sector account for 13% of ransomware cases at Arete. In light of this, here are five precautions that every company should take to avoid cyber threats. 
1/6 With the healthcare sector moving apace with digital advancements, the risk of cyber attacks and hacking is also increasing daily. In the past, various harrowing cases have been reported. Notably, the escalating cyber threats in the healthcare sector account for 13% of ransomware cases at Arete. In light of this, here are five precautions that every company should take to avoid cyber threats.  (Pixabay)
Cyber crime
2/6 Ransomware threats: It is the most common type of threat as it leverages encryption to encrypt data, making it inaccessible to the owners. To prevent such things from happening, organizations must utilise security testing tools to minimize attacks and store the data on different devices.  (Pixabay)
Phishing threats: these are sudden threats where hackers get sensitive information such as user login details, financial information, patient addresses and more. To avoid such risks utilize end-user education and password management tools to eliminate risks.
3/6 Phishing threats: these are sudden threats where hackers get sensitive information such as user login details, financial information, patient addresses and more. To avoid such risks utilize end-user education and password management tools to eliminate risks. (AFP/Shutterstock)
Insider threats: Sometimes the employees can also be a threat when it comes to security. Therefore, it is crucial for healthcare service providers to have continuous user activity monitoring and background checks at every possible checkpoint.
4/6 Insider threats: Sometimes the employees can also be a threat when it comes to security. Therefore, it is crucial for healthcare service providers to have continuous user activity monitoring and background checks at every possible checkpoint.
Cyber security
5/6 Medical device hacking: This threat occurs when tricksters get unauthorized access to medical instruments. This is a very risky and harmful threat which can also cause deaths. To avoid such threats, use strong passwords, update firmware regularly, and monitor network traffic for any unusual activity. (Pexels)
Unsecured IoT Devices: Not properly configured IoT devices are easy targets for hackers. To avoid any mishappenings, perform routine security audits, update firmware, and limit access to authorised users.
6/6 Unsecured IoT Devices: Not properly configured IoT devices are easy targets for hackers. To avoid any mishappenings, perform routine security audits, update firmware, and limit access to authorised users. (Pexels)
Discord
View all Images
Discord restructures, cuts staff amid growth focus - 4% impacted. (Bloomberg)

Discord, the popular chat app, has recently undertaken a restructuring effort resulting in the termination of approximately 40 employees, which accounts for about 4% of its total workforce, according to reports.

Former employees of Discord have taken to social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn to share their experience about being laid off. There was an outpouring of sympathy for those saxked as is clear from the responses. The cuts have primarily affected teams in marketing, design, and entertainment.

Discord's Commitment to Long-Term Growth

In response to inquiries, a spokesperson from the company confirmed the staff reduction to Business Insider and emphasised that their main focus is on achieving long-term growth. They stated, "Discord can confirm that approximately 4% of our team have been let go as part of the reorganisation of some business units, and we are ensuring that those impacted are being supported. We are focused on the long-term growth of the business and delivering on our mission."

Recent Platform Updates

In recent months, Discord has made several noteworthy updates to its platform, including the introduction of the Family Center, an optional tool designed to provide parents and guardians with insights into their children's activities on the app. Additionally, they have allowed users to directly stream Xbox gameplay to servers and DMs, a feature that garnered significant interest from the community. In another update, the company integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT technology into their Clyde bot, enabling users to seek suggestions during group chats.

Recently, investment firm Fidelity raised the valuation of some of its holdings, including Discord and Reddit, signaling positive growth. This comes after a valuation decrease in June when Fidelity marked down its Discord holdings to $1.7 million, representing a 47% drop from the original investment of $3.3 million in 2021.

New Feature: Stream Xbox Gameplay Directly to Discord

Moreover, Discord has announced a forthcoming feature that will allow users to stream their Xbox gameplay directly to the platform, a highly requested addition. This new capability will make it easier for Xbox players to connect and interact with friends while sharing their gaming experiences on Discord. The feature is currently available to Xbox Insiders.

To utilise this feature, users will need to link their Xbox Profile to Discord by navigating to User Settings > Connections on Discord for desktop or mobile, clicking on the Xbox logo, signing into their Microsoft account, and completing the setup process.

Once the connection is established, users can easily start streaming their gameplay by pressing the Xbox button on their controller, opening the Parties & Chats tab on their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, selecting Discord, choosing a server, and joining a Voice channel within that community. When ready to begin streaming, users can simply select "Stream your game."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 17:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets