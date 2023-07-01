Home Tech News Engage your audience with these top 5 PowerPoint alternatives

We have explored various options and narrowed down the list to the top five PowerPoint alternatives. Check out below

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jul 01 2023
PowerPoint alternatives
View all Images
Try these best PowerPoint alternatives for engaging presentations. (Pexels)

PowerPoint has been a go-to tool for creating presentations, but as the world evolves, so do our presentation needs. Today, people expect presentations that not only inform but also entertain. They want interactivity, animation, and captivating designs. So, what are the top alternatives to PowerPoint that can meet these demands? We have explored various options and narrowed down the list to the top five PowerPoint alternatives.

1. Google Slides

Google Slides is a web-based presentation tool similar to PowerPoint. If you're already familiar with PowerPoint, you'll find it easy to use. It's popular because it's free, accessible, and allows collaboration. However, it focuses more on supporting the speaker rather than the audience. The design options might be overwhelming for non-designers, but it's a great choice, especially for those with a Google account.

2. Keynote

Keynote, developed by Apple, is another fantastic alternative. It offers the convenience of creating, editing, practising, and sharing presentations right from your phone. One of its standout features is dynamic backgrounds, which use subtle movement to keep the audience engaged. You can control the amount of motion, ensuring it doesn't become distracting. Keynote also provides over 700 Apple-designed shapes to customise your presentation.

3. Canva

Canva is an all-in-one design tool designed specifically for non-designers. It enables you to create eye-catching infographics, include engaging images, and position elements exactly as you want, all within the platform. The templates available on Canva are professional and carefully crafted, allowing you to stand out without using external design tools.

4. Zoho Show

If you need to create a presentation quickly, Zoho Show is a great option. It requires an internet connection but offers real-time collaboration, allowing you to annotate as you work with your team. Zoho Show comes with over 100 themes and "libraries" where you can keep branded colours, logos, and fonts for consistent company presentations.

5. Visme

Visme is an alternative that offers a wide range of templates. What sets Visme apart is that it categorises presentations based on different business purposes. Whether you need a pitch deck, a SWOT analysis, or a nonprofit template, Visme has got you covered. Additionally, Visme provides tutorial videos in their "learn" section, helping you get started quickly.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 17:16 IST
