Home Tech News Enhance your Mac browsing experience with these top Safari extensions in 2023

Enhance your Mac browsing experience with these top Safari extensions in 2023

Discover the best Safari extensions for Mac in 2023, simplifying tasks from password management to language translation and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 10:57 IST
Apple Safari emerges as 2nd most-used browser after Google Chrome; check top 5
Safari
1/5 As per a recent Statcounter report, Safari has regained its position as the second most preferred web browser globally.  (Pexels)
Microsoft Edge
2/5 Presently, 11.87 percent of desktop users use Safari on a regular basis, while Microsoft Edge slips to the third position with a market share of 11 percent. (Microsoft )
Google Chrome
3/5 On the other hand, Google Chrome remains undefeated as the top desktop browser globally, with a significant market share of 66.13 percent.  (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Firefox and Opera have secured the 4th and 5th spot in the top 5 with 5.65 percent and 3.09 percent share respectively.  (Unsplash)
Chrome
5/5 In the mobile realm, Chrome remains the reigning champion with a significant market share of 61.96 percent with Apple's Safari following in second place with 26.85 percent. (Unsplash)
Mac
View all Images
Discover the top Safari extensions for Mac in 2023 to boost your browsing experience. (Apple)

If you are a Mac user who spends a lot of time browsing the web, Safari extensions can be incredibly useful tools. These browser add-ons can make tasks like spell-checking your writing or saving a screenshot to your notes app much easier. Here are some of the best Safari extensions for Mac users to enhance their browsing experience.

1. 1Password 7: Your Password Protector

Keeping track of numerous passwords can be overwhelming. But fear not, there's a solution: 1Password 7. This password manager extension for Safari on Mac not only remembers your passwords but also keeps them safe behind a single master password. It even generates strong, unique passwords for all your accounts. With just one click, you can fill in essential details like usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and addresses. You can try it for free for 30 days.

2. Grammarly: Your Writing Assistant

Grammar and spelling mistakes can make your writing look unprofessional. Whether you're a student, a content marketer, or just someone who sends emails, Grammarly can help. This extension is popular for its ability to rectify grammar and spelling errors. Subscribing to its premium version gives you access to advanced features like clarity, engagement, and plagiarism checks, making sure your writing shines.

3. Honey

If you love shopping and getting great deals, Honey is for you. This extension finds and applies coupon codes during your online shopping, helping you save money effortlessly. It's like having a personal shopping assistant.

4. Mate: Your Language Companion

Mate is a fantastic extension for those dealing with foreign languages. It can translate more than 100 languages and even helps with pronunciation. By selecting the text and using Mate, you can quickly understand content in languages you're not familiar with. Say goodbye to language barriers and clunky translation tools.

5. PiPer

PiPer is a useful extension for multitaskers. It lets you watch videos in a picture-in-picture mode while you continue to work on your Mac. This can be particularly handy when you're watching tutorials or presentations. PiPer enhances your video player with a dedicated PiP button and smooth integration.

In short, With these top Safari extensions, your Mac browsing experience can become smoother, more secure, and more enjoyable. Whether you're managing passwords, perfecting your writing, shopping smarter, overcoming language hurdles, or watching videos seamlessly, there's an extension to enhance every aspect of your online activities.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 10:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets