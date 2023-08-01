Home Tech News Epic Games asks US Supreme Court let App Store order take effect

Epic Games asks US Supreme Court let App Store order take effect

USA-COURT-APPLE-EPIC:Epic Games asks US Supreme Court let App Store order take effect

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 06:41 IST
App Store
A federal judge's 2021 order could require Apple to allow developers to provide links and buttons that direct consumers to payment options outside the App Store. (Unsplash)
App Store
A federal judge's 2021 order could require Apple to allow developers to provide links and buttons that direct consumers to payment options outside the App Store. (Unsplash)

Epic Games on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling to take effect against Apple Inc that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its App Store.

Epic, maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," filed a request asking the nation's highest court to lift a July 17 decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to pause its ruling that upheld an injunction against Apple. The decision gave Apple 90 days to pursue an appeal at the Supreme Court.

In the closely-watched case, Epic filed its antitrust lawsuit in 2020 challenging Apple's App Store practices.

The 9th Circuit in April upheld a federal judge's 2021 order that could require Apple to allow developers to provide links and buttons that direct consumers to payment options outside the App Store and avoid paying sales commissions to Apple.

The trial judge had found that Apple violated California's unfair competition laws by barring developers from "steering" users to other ways to pay, but also that Apple's rules did not violate antitrust laws.

In seeking to pause the injunction from taking effect while it readies an appeal to the Supreme Court, Apple told the 9th Circuit that the trial judge had erred in prohibiting Apple from enforcing its rules against all app developers in the United States, rather than just Epic itself.

"Apple will be required to change its business model to comply with the injunction before judicial review has been completed," the company told the 9th Circuit. "The undisputed evidence establishes that the injunction will limit Apple's ability to protect users from fraud, scams, malware, spyware, and objectionable content."

Epic told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the 9th Circuit's standard for putting cases on hold is "far too lenient."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 06:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets