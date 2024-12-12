Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Outage: What may be the reason for these Meta apps to go down

Meta experienced a significant disruption on December 12, as several of its flagship platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, suffered outages, leaving millions of users struggling to access their accounts. The problem, which began around midnight on Thursday, affected users in multiple regions, including India and the United States.

WhatsApp and Instagram Users Left Stranded

In India, users began facing issues with WhatsApp starting around midnight, with many unable to receive messages or use the service at all. Similar disruptions were reported in the United States during the early morning hours, with both WhatsApp and Instagram experiencing difficulties. Affected users took to social media to express frustration, while platforms like Downdetector confirmed the widespread outages.

Downdetector Confirms Global Disruptions

Downdetector, a popular platform that tracks online outages, reported a sharp spike in user complaints regarding Meta's services. While the issues seemed to impact both WhatsApp and Instagram worldwide, the disruptions appeared to last longer in the United States, where users reported being unable to access key features for an extended period. In India, the outage was relatively brief, lasting around an hour or so, before services slowly resumed.

Meta's Response and Lack of Details

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, has yet to provide a comprehensive explanation for the outage. However, the company did acknowledge the issue through social media updates. Both WhatsApp and Instagram posted messages on platform X (formerly Twitter) informing users of the ongoing disruptions, assuring them that engineers were working to resolve the problem.

Technical Issues Behind the Outage

While Meta has not disclosed specific details, early reports suggest that the issue may have been linked to a shared technical problem affecting all its platforms. Users primarily reported difficulties in sending messages on WhatsApp, prompting many to reboot their Wi-Fi routers in an attempt to restore service.

As Meta works to resolve the issue, users are eagerly awaiting further clarification on the cause of the outage. The disruption has raised questions about the reliability of Meta's infrastructure, which serves billions of users around the world.