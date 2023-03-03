    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Ferrari boosts F1 online gaming strategy with VGW partnership

    Ferrari boosts F1 online gaming strategy with VGW partnership

    Ferrari Chief Racing Revenue Officer Lorenzo Giorgetti has been tasked with boosting long-term relations with sponsors across all racing activities.

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 09:59 IST
    Ferrari Formula 1
    Online gaming company Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW) is set to become a premium partner of Ferrari's Formula 1 racing team under a multi-year partnership deal. (Bloomberg)
    Ferrari Formula 1
    Online gaming company Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW) is set to become a premium partner of Ferrari's Formula 1 racing team under a multi-year partnership deal. (Bloomberg)

    Ferrari said on Thursday that online gaming company Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW) would become a premium partner of its Formula 1 racing team under a multi-year partnership deal signed by the luxury carmaker's eponymous unit.

    "As leaders in the gaming technology sector, they (VGW) share our passion for innovation and thinking outside the box," said Ferrari Chief Racing Revenue Officer Lorenzo Giorgetti in a statement.

    Giorgetti, who joined the Italian group last month, has been tasked with boosting long-term relations with sponsors across all racing activities. He is also in charge of covering the booming Esports field of videogame sport competitions.

    The partnership will be effective from the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season in Bahrain this weekend, the company said.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 09:32 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5