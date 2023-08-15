Home Tech News Gaia Space Telescope challenges theories about gravity!

Gaia Space Telescope challenges theories about gravity!

The study has unveiled a perplexing "gravitational anomaly" that challenges our foundational comprehension of the universe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 08:10 IST
Asteroid 2023 PQ, along with 3 other asteroids, approaching Earth today, NASA reveals
asteroids
1/5 Asteroids follow orbits that occasionally bring them near Earth, and their potential threat to our planet is a concern acknowledged by the US space agency NASA. Throughout time, various asteroid impacts have occurred, such as the Chelyabinsk asteroid event and the much earlier Chicxulub asteroid. The latter is believed to have resulted in the extinction of dinosaurs. Recently, in an incident in France, a space rock struck a woman in the chest. There is in fact a continuous flow of asteroids past the Earth and a few come very close and among these are 4 asteroids that are approaching Earth today. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 PQ: Asteroid 2023 PQ will make its close approach towards Earth today. This Airplane- sized asteroid has a width of around 110 feet. It will approach Earth at a distance of 0.47 million Kilometers at a speed of 53308 kilometers per hour. According to NASA, it is not hazardous to Earth. (Pixabay)
asteroid 2023 OE5
3/5 Asteroid 2023 OE5: According to the details published by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 OE5, is on its way toward Earth and could make its closest approach to the planet today. As per the details, Asteroid 2023 OE5 is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of just 0.96 million kilometers, and at a speed of 13937 kilometers per hour. The asteroid is estimated to be the size of a house with a width of 59 Feet.  According to NASA, this asteroid isn't large enough to be a "Potentially Hazardous Object.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
4/5 Asteroid 2023 PA1: Another asteroid that is approaching Earth today is 2023 PA1. According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this is an Airplane- sized asteroid with a width of 98 Feet. It will approach Earth with the closest approach of 1.56 million kilometers. It will be hurtling towards Earth with a speed of 72700 Km per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 PS: The last asteroid that will approach Earth today is 2023 PS. It is a house-sized asteroid and has a width of 56 Feet. It will approach Earth with a speed of 28266 Km per hour. Its closest approach to the Earth will be 1.58 million kilometers. According to NASA, this asteroid is not a ‘Potentially Hazardous Object’ for Earth. (NASA)
Gaia Space Telescope
View all Images
This discovery casts doubts on the validity of 'dark matter,' which has often been invoked to elucidate such perplexities. (Pixabay)

Do you think theories about gravity can be wrong? Well, recent studies have challenged the gravitational theories of Newton and Einstein. According to the theory of general relativity, gravity is the result of distortions in space-time created by mass and energy. But, ESA's Gaia Space Telescope data seems to suggest otherwise. Gaia, short for the Global Astrometric Interferometer for Astrophysics, is a European Space Agency astronomical observatory mission.

Discovery that defies the Theory of Relativity

Data collected from the European Space Agency's Gaia space telescope with a billion-pixel resolution has revealed a perplexing "anomaly" that challenges our foundational comprehension of the cosmos. This anomaly manifests when loosely bound stars exhibit movements that defy the conventional theories of gravitational models proved by Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.

According to a report by The Next Web, the astronomer who discovered this phenomenon is Kyu-Hyun Chae from South Korea's Sejong University. His investigation into binary star systems, where two stars orbit one another, revealed a deviation from Newton's universal law of gravitation and Einstein's general theory of relativity when accelerations remain below 0.1 nanometres per second squared.

This discovery casts doubts on the validity of 'dark matter,' which has often been invoked to elucidate such perplexities. Chae noted the significance of testing gravity using wide binaries, as these systems remain unaffected by dark matter in their internal dynamics.

Professor Chae proposed that a concept known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) might elucidate the reasons why established theoretical frameworks fail to explain the observed motions of these stars. MOND suggests a modification to gravity's laws at low accelerations, addressing irregularities in galactic rotation sans the necessity of dark matter.

Professor Chae anticipates that these findings will undergo additional scrutiny and refinement as more data becomes accessible.

Chae emphasized the necessity for a significant revision of cosmology. According to Chae, this discovery is an exceedingly thrilling phase in our journey of understanding the cosmos. And, perhaps it can help us reveal various facts about the universe that have not been known yet!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 08:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets