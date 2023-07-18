Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 18: Get this booster shot for free

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 18: If you do play Garena Free Fire on a daily basis, then you get a chance to claim free in-game items using the redeem codes. Although the game is still banned in India, it still maintains a huge player base outside the country. Unlike promotional events which offer discounts on various in-game elements such as characters, weapon skins, bundles, and more, Garena Free Fire redeem codes are a great way to grab exciting cosmetic upgrades absolutely free. To get the rewards, Free Fire players just need to log in and redeem the codes for the given day.

These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash.

However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them quickly. Moreover, some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 18

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Garena Free Fire: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.