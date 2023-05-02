Home Tech News Godfather of AI says he REGRETS his life's work, quits Google to warn of AI danger

Godfather of AI says he REGRETS his life's work, quits Google to warn of AI danger

Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the Godfather of AI, has left his job at Google and joined a growing list of people who are actively voicing their concerns against the rise of artificial intelligence.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 11:12 IST
Geoffrey Hinton
Geoffrey Hinton said in an interview that a part of him regrets his life's work now. (University of Toronto)
Geoffrey Hinton
Geoffrey Hinton said in an interview that a part of him regrets his life's work now. (University of Toronto)

When it comes to the field of artificial intelligence, three pioneers stand above the rest. Often collectively known as the Godfathers of AI, they are Yoshua Bengio, Yann LeCun, and Geoffrey Hinton. Hinton, in particular, is viewed as a leading figure in the field of deep learning and has published an important paper on the backpropagation algorithm for training multi-layer neural networks. However, in a shocking move, he recently quit his job at Google so he could speak more freely about the risks of AI. In a recent interview, he even said that a part of him regretted all the work he did in the field of artificial intelligence now.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Hinton said, highlighting his regret, “I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn't done it, somebody else would have”. Hinton has now joined a growing number of researchers who all believe that the dangers of AI are being ignored by the companies that are aggressively pushing to create AI products.

Godfather of AI warns against the AI danger

In the journey of AI technology, this moment marks an inflection point where one of the key personalities who laid the foundation for this technology has today become one of its worst critics. And the criticism is not without any merits. Some of the most immediate threats include a high volume of fake news and propaganda sharing online, loss of jobs, misinformation and biased information ad more. In the long run, a superintelligent form of this technology even threatens the existence of humanity.

In March, after OpenAI, a pioneer in generative and conversational AI, released a new version of ChatGPT. This was the first time when an organized effort against the exponential growth of artificial intelligence was seen for the first time. Future of Life Institute started a petition to pause all AI activities for six months so that a better regulation framework can be created, which was signed by more than 1000 technology leaders and scientists including Elon Musk, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak and Bengio, one of the Godfather trio.

The 75-years old and Turing Award winner Hinton neither signed the petition nor had spoken publicly about this issue as he was still working with Google Brain, the technology wing of the company that is dedicated to artificial intelligence.

This also means that two out of the three pioneers of the technology now stand against it. And it stands to reason that these technologists see something regular folks likely cannot. The risks of AI exceed what humans can conceive at this stage. However, with its breakneck speed of advancement, it may not be long till those fears turn into reality.

“The idea that this stuff could actually get smarter than people — a few people believed that. But most people thought it was way off. And I thought it was way off. I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away. Obviously, I no longer think that,” Hinton told The New York Times.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 11:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets