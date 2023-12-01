Icon
Home Tech News Google Keep may unveil AI-powered Help Me Create a List feature for shopping, trips, more

Google Keep may unveil AI-powered Help Me Create a List feature for shopping, trips, more

Google Keep on Android may unveil an AI-powered feature named 'Help Me Create a List,' assisting users with tasks like grocery shopping and trip planning.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 23:52 IST
Icon
New Microsoft Teams features rolled out - know how you can collaborate effectively
Google
1/5 Microsoft believes that the introduction of AI in the workplace brings several benefits in terms of saving time and enhancing creativity, productivity, content and team collaboration. Keeping this in mind, Microsoft had announced new AI features for Microsoft Teams which aim to “revolutionize the way users work and communicate” (Microsoft )
Google
2/5 Copilot in meetings and Whiteboard: Starting 2024, Copilot will have the ability to create participants' spoken ideas into visuals. It will be able to organize and create visuals of discussions in the Teams Whiteboard which can also be shared with all the meeting participants. It will also have the ability to suggest ideas and help teams collaborate on the Whiteboard. (Microsoft )
Google
3/5 Copilot in Collaborative Notes: Copilot during team meetings can take live notes so the participants can focus on the discussions without getting distracted by creating notes manually. Copilot will be able to create real-time collaborative notes for the participants which can also be shared.  (Microsoft )
Google
4/5 Intelligent recap integration with Copilot: The Intelligent recap is now integrated with Colipot which enables users to get a summarised form of the whole meeting discussions. With Colipot, users will be able to ask specific questions about the meeting to clear their doubts or the points they have missed. Additionally, it will provide a summary of key points, action items, and decisions.  (Microsoft)
Google
5/5 Custom channel announcement background: Channels are a space where teams can share workplace knowledge. Now with custom backgrounds, users will be able to create personalized announcement backgrounds with images and descriptions. If you do not have the time to create announcements from scratch, then worry not because AI will do it for you and provide you with a creative backdrop. (Microsoft)
Google
icon View all Images
Google Keep latest update may bring AI-powered assistance, allowing users to effortlessly create lists for tasks like grocery shopping and trip planning. (AFP)

Google Keep, the widely-used note-making application from the tech giant, is likely gearing up to roll out a new enhancement for users, powered by artificial intelligence. This update is designed to assist users in generating lists to streamline tasks such as grocery shopping, trip planning, and other to-do lists. The feature was uncovered during an examination of the decompiled version of the app available on the Google Play Store.

According to a report from 9To5Google, indicators within the lines of code strongly suggest the imminent arrival of this feature. However, it's important to note that the evidence may not guarantee its universal availability. Transitioning to the latest app version, a similar development was identified in the October version, labeled with the codename "magic lists." This feature is now being tracked in the "5.23.462.05.90" version.

Beta Launch

Upon activation, the feature reveals that Google may refer to it as "Help me create a list," aligning with the company's naming conventions, such as "Help me write." It is likely to be introduced initially as a beta experiment within the Workspace Labs. Users are advised in the feature prompt not to include sensitive details, given the back-end review system in place.

Seamless Integration and AI Capabilities

Once enabled, the feature is expected to appear as a button located next to the keyboard on the right side of the note. AI capabilities include assisting with tasks like creating grocery lists, packing lists for trips, shopping lists, to-do lists for parties, and more.

In practice, the tool provides general tips that may not always yield perfect results, as per the report. Nevertheless, it serves as a useful starting point for organizing tasks. After entering a prompt, the version offers an 'Insert' button to add these points to the note and places the user prompt in the headline field.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 23:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer
BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon