Google Maps introduces AI-powered features in India: Lens in Maps, Address Descriptors and more

As the year comes to a close, Google has rolled out several new features to Google Maps in India. This move aims to enhance the overall user experience of the app as well as set the base for the next year and beyond. One of the standout features of this expansive update is the Lens integration which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to make searching things easier. It is the latest in line with a slew of AI features rolled out onto the platform lately. Rumours have also hinted that the tech giant might be planning to roll out an AI chatbot in Maps, but more about that later. Check out all the new AI-powered features rolled out in Google Maps such as Lens in Maps, Live View walking navigation, and more.

Google Maps new features

In a blog post, Google announced that it is finally bringing Lens in Maps to India. This feature was rolled out in the US and other global markets earlier this year, and it will be finally coming to Android devices in 15 Indian cities starting January 2024. The Lens in Maps feature allows users to point their camera down the street and instantly see nearby restaurants and cafes, as well as useful information like opening hours, ratings, reviews, and photos.

While India has been late to the party in terms of the Lens in Maps feature, Google is making sure it isn't left behind. Calling it an India-first innovation, Google has also announced a new feature called Address Descriptors. When you drop a location pin and share it with your friends, the Address Descriptors feature will automatically find up to five of the most relevant landmarks and area names around your pinned address, and display the landmark reference when you share your location. This feature uses machine learning and AI.

Google is also bringing Live View walking navigation to India. With this feature, you will see arrows, directions, and distance markers overlaid on the Maps screen, helping you quickly figure out which way to head in. Google says this feature is coming on Android devices in over 3000 cities and towns in India.

Announcing these features, Miriam Daniel, VP and GM of Google Maps, said, “Our goal with Google Maps has always been to organize information about the real-world and make it accessible and useful for everyone. And along this journey, AI has supercharged the way we map for nearly a decade, enabling us to build a comprehensive, up-to-date, and helpful map that's at the foundation of everything we do.”

Other new features include fuel-efficient routing that can potentially suggest more sustainable alternative routes, reducing CO2 emissions. Moreover, Google has also announced the expansion of the Where Is My Train app to cover Mumbai and Kolkata Local Trains, with more cities to come.