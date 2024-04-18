Google Messages introduces Selfie GIF feature; Know how to use it, express yourself creatively

Google Messages is setting the stage for a more interactive messaging experience with the rollout of its new 'Selfie GIF' feature. This latest addition comes after the recent inclusion of a custom camera, demonstrating Google's ongoing commitment to enhancing user engagement and creativity.

How to Access the 'Selfie GIF' Feature

To try out this exciting feature, users can open a conversation and long-press the camera icon located in the text field. While the custom camera interface offers a miniature camera viewfinder and a scrollable gallery with a single tap, the 'Selfie GIF' option seems to be accessed through a specific conversation prompt, reported 9to5google.

Recording Your Animated Selfie

Once selected, a brief countdown initiates the 3-second recording, capturing your animated selfie automatically. Users also have the option to manually start and restart the recording using a red button. These short and lively Selfie GIFs are then saved directly to the camera roll, making them easily shareable with friends and family.

Encouraging Creativity and Fun

The introduction of the 'Selfie GIF' feature aims to inspire users to unleash their creativity by capturing vibrant and expressive moments. With the ability to produce Vine-like clips, this new feature adds a playful and artistic dimension to your messaging conversations, fostering a more engaging and dynamic user experience.

Additional Features and Comparisons

While the 'Selfie GIF' feature is the latest addition to Google Messages' suite of expressive features, it shares the stage with other innovative tools like Voice Moods. Despite the availability of a support article detailing the 'Selfie GIF' feature, the rollout is still in progress and has yet to reach all devices, including both beta and stable versions.

Privacy and Availability

It's worth noting that Google Messages assures users of data privacy with the 'Selfie GIF' feature, emphasising its commitment to user security and trust. Although the feature is gradually rolling out, it remains to be seen when it will be available to all users across different devices and regions.

