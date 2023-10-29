Icon
Home Tech News Govt wants India's telecom service to remain most affordable in entire world: Telecom Minister

Govt wants India's telecom service to remain most affordable in entire world: Telecom Minister

The government wants India's telecom service to remain the most affordable in the entire world, union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Oct 29 2023, 17:18 IST
Icon
Trai
The government wants India's telecom service to remain the most affordable in the entire world (Pixabay)
Trai
The government wants India's telecom service to remain the most affordable in the entire world (Pixabay)

The government wants India's telecom service to remain the most affordable in the entire world, union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

According to the telecom sector industry body Cellular Operators Association of India, telecom operators have not been able to monetise 5G service since its launch last year.

"From the government side we are very clear. We would like telecom service to continue to remain the most affordable in the entire world and today among all large economies India's telecom sector is the most affordable telecom sector," Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview at India Mobile Congress 2023.

According to analysts, telecom operators need an average revenue per user (ARPU) in the range of 270-300 over next three years to realise the investments they are making in building 5G networks.

At present ARPU in India is in the range of 140-200 compared to global average of 600-850 and about 580 in China.

Telecom operators have been demanding that 4-5 apps that generate large traffic on their network should pay revenue share based on the business they generate from India to compensate for the network cost.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the only two out of four mobile service providers that have rolled out 5G services and their combined investment in 5G network is estimated  to be around 3 lakh crore including the cost of spectrum.

Both the companies have not yet started charging for 5G data usage.

While debt ridden Vodafone Idea non-executive additional director Kumar Mangalam Birla at the event announced that the company will make significant investments to roll out 5G network and expand 4G coverage in the coming quarters.

Vaishnaw said that BSNL is rolling out a 4G network which will be ramped up after Diwali and later upgraded to 5G network.

In response to a question on India's roadmap towards 6G, Vaishnaw said that the prime minister has set a target for the Indian telecom sector to take leadership in 6G.

He said Bharat 6G Vision has been formed and accepted by the International Telecom Union -- a UN body that finalises global telecom standards.

The minister said the Bharat 6G Alliance comprising industry, academia, students and government has been created to work on 6G.

"We have divided the spectrum of things in 5-6 large groups and each of the groups -- the antenna group, the waveform group, equipment group, are working very sincerely and devotedly on developing new technology.

"The target and vision that the prime minister has given us ... India will emerge as a leader in 6G technology," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that a second set of telecom reforms have started with focus on user's protection.

"We are seeing a series of instalments of reforms, one after the other, which are focussed on customer protection like Sanchaar Sathi. These are very strong initiatives which will make sure that cyberworld remains safe and trusted," Vaishnaw said.

In the first set of reforms approved by the Cabinet in September 2021, the government announced several measures to lower financial burden on telecom operators and generate liquidity in the sector.

The move helped telecom players mitigate the impact of Supreme Court judgement on adjusted gross revenue dues that has put liability to the tune of 1.53 lakh crore on old mobile phone service providers like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, MTNL etc.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 17:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon