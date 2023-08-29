Home Tech News Haptik’s WhatsApp Chatbot brings Jio True 5G to India

Haptik’s WhatsApp Chatbot brings Jio True 5G to India

Jio Haptik Launches WhatsApp Chatbot for Seamless Access to True 5G Services

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 20:57 IST
Jio Haptik Technologies has unveiled a pioneering WhatsApp chatbot.
Jio Haptik Technologies has unveiled a pioneering WhatsApp chatbot. (Jio Haptik)
Jio Haptik Technologies has unveiled a pioneering WhatsApp chatbot.
Jio Haptik Technologies has unveiled a pioneering WhatsApp chatbot. (Jio Haptik)

In a groundbreaking move, Jio Haptik Technologies has unveiled a pioneering WhatsApp chatbot, changing the way customers access Jio's True 5G services. As part of Jio's stand-alone 5G network, the largest conversational CRM's innovative solution eliminates dependency on 4G infrastructure. With the True 5G coverage already live in 236 Indian cities, the chatbot offers users a seamless means to check 5G compatibility and request connections based on device suitability and location. Supported by English, Hindi, and Marathi languages, this advancement underscores Jio's commitment to enhancing customer engagement and harnessing the potential of 5G technology.

The WhatsApp Assistant, developed by Haptik, is a pioneering tool that assists both Jio and non-Jio users in checking 5G compatibility in their vicinity. Users can utilize the bot to inquire about 5G availability based on device compatibility and geographical proximity. This bot is accessible in English, Hindi, and Marathi languages on WhatsApp.

Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-founder of Haptik emphasized the significance of their WhatsApp chatbot in enabling customers to embrace 5G benefits like improved voice quality, low latency, edge computing, and network slicing. The chatbot serves as a comprehensive solution for the 500 million customers expected to transition to Jio True 5G. It assists customers through various stages, including eligibility checks, lead collection, SIM delivery, device shopping, and post-sales support.

The chatbot offers personalization through dynamic menu options based on user type (postpaid and prepaid), device, location, and outage management using pin codes. With the enhanced mobility and improved connectivity of 5G, brands are empowered to enhance brand-customer communications and personalize customer journeys using AI.

Jio intends to leverage Haptik's Proactive Messaging feature to engage with new and existing users about the 5G launch, aiming to drive adoption of this revolutionary network technology. Additionally, Haptik's Click-to-Haptik initiative will aid Jio in running advertisements on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, generating awareness about 5G and initiating conversations with users on WhatsApp for purchasing 5G connections.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 20:57 IST
Tags:
