HC Justice Anish Dayal says, "We may not be able to believe the evidence that is presented before us"

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is increasing with each passing month and it is reaching into new, hitherto untouched, areas too. As much as technology is bringing advancement and easing our day-to-day life, it is also creating various challenges even in terms of law and order and the realm of justice. The misuse of AI has been a common fear around the globe and now, High Court Justice Anish Dayal, at the IP Excellence Awards, highlighted major concerns about the use of AI and how it can affect judicial decision-making. Know what Justice Dayal said about this emerging technology and its threat potential.

AI challenges to judicial decision-making

HC Justice Anish Dayal attended the third IP Excellence Awards at Conclave organised by ASSOCHAM during which he addressed the audience about the challenges of AI and how it can affect decision-making.

On the impact of this technology on the justice system, Justice Dayal said, “With the advent of AI, we are standing at the threshold of a very interesting, complex, and difficult time.

Putting things in perspective, Justice Dayal revealed its far-reaching consequences. He said, "We may not be able to believe the evidence that is presented before us.”

While addressing the audience, he talked about the abolition of the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) and the formation of the first Intellectual Property Division for handling IP disputes and bringing clarity and efficiency to the IP legal system, ANI reported.

Justice Dayal also said that in recent times Delhi High Court has adopted various advanced methods for the IP legal system such as hot-tubbing, confidentiality club, video conferencing, electronic evidence, and transcription.

Justice Dayal also highlighted the positive effect that “In our commitment to efficient adjudication with a focus on timely resolutions, out of the 1,300 cases, a total of 1,352 were disposed of in 2023, thereby significantly reducing the backlog.

At the event, John Cabeca, US Intellectual Property (IP) Counsel for South Asia, talked about AI and emerging technologies too. Cabeca said, “What are we going to do with emerging technology and AI as it continues to challenge our systems is a recurring theme today. We've had deep dialogue and shared our experiences on many issues, from patent and trademark opposition proceedings to IP enforcement, to quality examination, as well as on the copyright side and how we do copyright registrations, laying the groundwork for continued collaboration."

Cabeca added that AI is posing various challenges to the IP ecosystem and the government across the world are making this technology a high priority to “secure our own citizens, our own innovations, and that our privacy is not impacted”

Justice Dayal's remarks on AI challenges are concerning, however, they also provide a sense of relief that the justice system is working its way to deal with new-tech cases including the threats that may arise due to AI.

