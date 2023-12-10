Icon
Home Tech News Here’s How the European Union Will Regulate Advanced AI Models Like OpenAI's ChatGPT

Here’s How the European Union Will Regulate Advanced AI Models Like OpenAI's ChatGPT

The EU reached a deal that would limit how the advanced ChatGPT model could operate, in what’s seen as a key part of the world’s first comprehensive AI regulation.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 10 2023, 07:20 IST
Icon
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT
icon View all Images
All developers of general purpose AI systems – powerful models that have a wide range of possible uses – must meet basic transparency requirements, unless they’re provided free and open-source. (AFP)

 The European Union reached a preliminary deal that would limit how the advanced ChatGPT model could operate, in what's seen as a key part of the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence regulation.

All developers of general purpose AI systems – powerful models that have a wide range of possible uses – must meet basic transparency requirements, unless they're provided free and open-source, according to an EU document seen by Bloomberg.

These include:

  • Having an acceptable-use policy
  • Keeping up-to-date information on how they trained their models
  • Reporting a detailed summary of the data used to train their models
  • Having a policy to respect copyright law

Models deemed to pose a “systemic risk” would be subject to additional rules, according to the document. The EU would determine that risk based on the amount of computing power used to train the model. The threshold is set at those models that use more than 10 trillion trillion (or septillion) operations per second.  

Currently, the only model that would automatically meet this threshold is OpenAI's GPT-4, according to experts. The EU's executive arm can designate others depending on the size of the data set, whether they have at least 10,000 registered business users in the EU, or the number of registered end-users, among other possible metrics.

These highly capable models should sign on to a code of conduct while the European Commission works out more harmonized and longstanding controls. Those that don't sign will have to prove to the commission that they're complying with the AI Act. The exemption for open-source models doesn't apply to those deemed to pose a systemic risk.

These models would also have to:

  • Report their energy consumption
  • Perform red-teaming, or adversarial tests, either internally or externally
  • Assess and mitigate possible systemic risks, and report any incidents
  • Ensure they're using adequate cybersecurity controls
  • Report the information used to fine-tune the model, and their system architecture
  • Conform to more energy efficient standards if they're developed

The tentative deal still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and the EU's 27 member states. France and Germany have previously voiced concerns about applying too much regulation to general-purpose AI models and risk killing off European competitors like France's Mistral AI or Germany's Aleph Alpha.

For now, Mistral will likely not need to meet the general purpose AI controls because the company is still in the research and development phase, Spain's secretary of state Carme Artigas said early Saturday.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 07:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon