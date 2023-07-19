IGNOU MBA (BF): Check admission criteria online and some useful apps

IGNOU has recently made significant changes to the admission criteria for its MBA (Banking and Finance) program. Under the revised Master of Business Administration rules, candidates are no longer required to possess CAIIB certification or have two years of experience in the Banking/Financial sector to be eligible for the course.

The CAIIB stands for Certified Associate of theIndian Institute of Bankers. It is an examination conducted twice a year by the IIBF (Indian Institute of Banking and Finance).

Eligibility Criteria

The new eligibility criteria state that candidates must hold a three-year Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks (40 percent for reserved categories) to apply for the MBA (Banking and Finance) program. This program is a two-year degree course offered by IGNOU's School of Management Studies through open and distance learning mode.

The collaboration for this MBA Banking and Finance program was established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), with the aim of providing a post-graduate academic qualification in the Banking and Finance domain, as stated in IGNOU's press release.

The relaxation of eligibility criteria reflects IGNOU's commitment to accommodating the aspirations of prospective candidates who seek to pursue a post-graduate degree in Banking and Finance. Interested individuals can apply for admission through the Samarth portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For further program details, candidates can access the student handbook and prospectus on the official IGNOU website.

