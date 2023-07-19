Home Tech News IGNOU MBA (BF): Check admission criteria online and some useful apps

IGNOU MBA (BF): Check admission criteria online and some useful apps

CAIIB certification will not be needed anymore in order to get admission in IGNOU MBA (Banking and Finance) course. So, check online admission criteria and some useful apps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 16:37 IST
IIT Jammu unveils BTech courses in Mathematics and computing; 5 apps that can help you learn
IIT Jammu has recently introduced a new undergraduate program called B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing to cater to the growing demand. This program aims to bridge the gap between Mathematics and the rapidly expanding fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science (DS). 
1/10 IIT Jammu has recently introduced a new undergraduate program called B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing to cater to the growing demand. This program aims to bridge the gap between Mathematics and the rapidly expanding fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science (DS).  (IIT Jammu)
image caption
2/10 According to the official spokesperson of IIT Jammu, the primary objective of this course is to empower students to make significant contributions to the revolutionary advancements in these fields. The four-year program is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the interdependence between Mathematics and Computer Science, Times of India reported.  (IIT Jammu)
image caption
3/10 Students will receive a strong education in fundamental computer science topics that are essential for their chosen field. Additionally, the program offers a wide range of elective courses from different domains, allowing students to personalize their learning experience and pursue their specific areas of interest. (IIT Jammu)
image caption
4/10 To be eligible for admission, applicants must have cleared their Class XII or equivalent examinations from a recognized board, with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and an additional subject. The selection process will be based on the valid rank obtained in the JEE (Advanced) National Entrance Exam 2022, as stated by the IIT Jammu spokesperson. (IIT Jammu)
image caption
5/10 n order to prepare for this course student can use the following apps:  (IIT Jammu)
image caption
6/10 Swayam NPTEL app: NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) is an initiative by the Indian government that provides free online courses on various computing topics, including programming languages, data structures, and algorithms.  (Google Play store/SwayamIITM)
image caption
7/10 Wolfram Alpha app: It offers a wide range of mathematics courses, covering topics from basic algebra to advanced calculus and beyond. Its interactive platform allows learners to explore mathematical concepts, solve complex equations, and gain a deeper understanding of mathematical principles. (Google Play Store/ Wolfram Group LLC)
image caption
8/10 SoloLearn app: It provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy for learners to access programming lessons and mathematical concepts on the go. SoloLearn's interactive approach encourages active learning and community engagement. (Google Play Store/Sololearn)
image caption
9/10 Programming Hub app: It offers courses in programming languages, algorithms, and data science. With an emphasis on practical application, Programming Hub help learners to study concepts of mathematics and computing. (Google Play store/ Programming Hub)
image caption
10/10 Coursera app: It is a leading online learning platform that offers a diverse selection of mathematics and computing courses from top universities and institutions worldwide. (Google Play Store/ Coursera)
The CAIIB stands for Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. It is an examination conducted twice a year by the IIBF
View all Images
The CAIIB stands for Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. It is an examination conducted twice a year by the IIBF (ignou.ac.in)

IGNOU has recently made significant changes to the admission criteria for its MBA (Banking and Finance) program. Under the revised Master of Business Administration rules, candidates are no longer required to possess CAIIB certification or have two years of experience in the Banking/Financial sector to be eligible for the course.

The CAIIB stands for Certified Associate of theIndian Institute of Bankers. It is an examination conducted twice a year by the IIBF (Indian Institute of Banking and Finance).

Eligibility Criteria

The new eligibility criteria state that candidates must hold a three-year Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks (40 percent for reserved categories) to apply for the MBA (Banking and Finance) program. This program is a two-year degree course offered by IGNOU's School of Management Studies through open and distance learning mode.

The collaboration for this MBA Banking and Finance program was established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), with the aim of providing a post-graduate academic qualification in the Banking and Finance domain, as stated in IGNOU's press release.

The relaxation of eligibility criteria reflects IGNOU's commitment to accommodating the aspirations of prospective candidates who seek to pursue a post-graduate degree in Banking and Finance. Interested individuals can apply for admission through the Samarth portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For further program details, candidates can access the student handbook and prospectus on the official IGNOU website.

Useful Apps

There are various apps that are useful for MBA course students. Some of these are:

Troop Messenger: This app provides team business communication. Features include group calling, remote screen sharing, unlimited video conferencing, and a Dropbox/Google Drive integration which is much needed for MBA students.

Calendly: MBA students usually struggle to balance classes, internships, and group projects. To manage all that Calendly is very useful. It sends automatic reminders and follow-up emails which helps in automating the workflow.

Voice recorder/ Voice memo: It is an audio recording app that allows you to record lectures, seminars, workshops, meetings, and conversations so that you can use them later.

Prezi: MBA students have to make a lot of PPTs. This app allows you to create presentations for projects or assignments.

Evernote: This app helps to keep track of notes, ideas, reminders, links, videos, or webpages which is a crucial task for MBA students.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 16:37 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets