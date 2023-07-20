Home Tech News IIT Delhi to launch advanced certification in web 3.0, social media and metaverse program

IIT Delhi to launch advanced certification in web 3.0, social media and metaverse program

IIT to launch 6-month advance certification courses in web 3.0, social media, metaverse and digital marketing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 14:58 IST
Certification courses on various trending fields to be launched by IIT Delhi. Read to know more.
Certification courses on various trending fields to be launched by IIT Delhi. Read to know more. ( IIT Delhi.)
Certification courses on various trending fields to be launched by IIT Delhi. Read to know more.
Certification courses on various trending fields to be launched by IIT Delhi. Read to know more. ( IIT Delhi.)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced it will launch the advanced certification courses in web 3.0, social media and metaverse programmes. IIT believes that these courses will provide knowledge and skills in the ever-changing digital environment. It will help students enhance their knowledge and these courses will make them career-ready in web 3.0, social media and metaverse.

Continue reading to know more about the certification courses.

About the certifications

The course will have a six-month programme that explores the convergence of powerful technologies. It will allow students to learn about how Web 3.0 is changing the internet, how social media is facilitating social engagement, and how the developing metaverse is generating new digital experiences.

The course will also provide hands-on projects and case studies with advanced tools like WordPress, Google Analytics, PHP, Orange and more. Not only technology but the course will also focus on e-commerce website development and integration with social media analytics, and digital tools for marketing.

Professor Arpan Kumar Kar, Chair Professor & Professor, Department of Management Studies & School of Artificial Intelligence, IIT Delhi, said “Social media platforms play a crucial role in communication, connecting people and businesses. Understanding their functioning enhances personal and professional leverage. Technologies like VR and AR are poised to revolutionise the digital landscape, offering immersive experiences in the Metaverse. By exploring these technologies, individuals gain insights into the potential for transformative interactions and experiences.”

Any graduate from different streams who want to make their career in Web 3.0, Social Media, or Metaverse domains, as well as professionals in the software and IT industry, can apply for the certification course

Course topics and duration

It will be a 100-hour curriculum, mentored by top IIT Delhi faculty. There will be live sessions, delivered Direct-to-Device (D2D), extending over six months, along with a campus immersion component.

Web 3.0 topics include web analytics and machine learning for e-commerce sales and revenue management. Social media explores digital influencer management and an overview of artificial intelligence for Web 3.0. Additionally, the metaverse module covers cases of metaverse applications in different industries and understanding the technical architecture of VR ecosystems.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 14:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets