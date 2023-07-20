IIT Delhi to launch advanced certification in web 3.0, social media and metaverse program

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced it will launch the advanced certification courses in web 3.0, social media and metaverse programmes. IIT believes that these courses will provide knowledge and skills in the ever-changing digital environment. It will help students enhance their knowledge and these courses will make them career-ready in web 3.0, social media and metaverse.

Continue reading to know more about the certification courses.

About the certifications

The course will have a six-month programme that explores the convergence of powerful technologies. It will allow students to learn about how Web 3.0 is changing the internet, how social media is facilitating social engagement, and how the developing metaverse is generating new digital experiences.

The course will also provide hands-on projects and case studies with advanced tools like WordPress, Google Analytics, PHP, Orange and more. Not only technology but the course will also focus on e-commerce website development and integration with social media analytics, and digital tools for marketing.

Professor Arpan Kumar Kar, Chair Professor & Professor, Department of Management Studies & School of Artificial Intelligence, IIT Delhi, said “Social media platforms play a crucial role in communication, connecting people and businesses. Understanding their functioning enhances personal and professional leverage. Technologies like VR and AR are poised to revolutionise the digital landscape, offering immersive experiences in the Metaverse. By exploring these technologies, individuals gain insights into the potential for transformative interactions and experiences.”

Any graduate from different streams who want to make their career in Web 3.0, Social Media, or Metaverse domains, as well as professionals in the software and IT industry, can apply for the certification course

Course topics and duration

It will be a 100-hour curriculum, mentored by top IIT Delhi faculty. There will be live sessions, delivered Direct-to-Device (D2D), extending over six months, along with a campus immersion component.

Web 3.0 topics include web analytics and machine learning for e-commerce sales and revenue management. Social media explores digital influencer management and an overview of artificial intelligence for Web 3.0. Additionally, the metaverse module covers cases of metaverse applications in different industries and understanding the technical architecture of VR ecosystems.