Home Tech News In a first in India, Apple AirTag used to stalk Ahmedabad woman

In a first in India, Apple AirTag used to stalk Ahmedabad woman

In a distressing development, India has reported its first case of stalking using an Apple AirTag, raising concerns over tech-enabled harassment. A woman in Ahmedabad was allegedly stalked through the device.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 17:25 IST
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag, a small Bluetooth tracking device, was used to stalk a woman in Ahmedabad. (Unsplash)
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag, a small Bluetooth tracking device, was used to stalk a woman in Ahmedabad. (Unsplash)

In an alarming incident, the Ahmedabad Cyber Cell has reported the first-ever case of stalking using an Apple AirTag in India. This tiny, coin-sized Bluetooth gadget is usually meant for locating lost items, but in this instance, it was misused for tracking and harassing a woman. Though such stalking incidents have been reported frequently in the US and Europe, this marks the first known case in India.

According to the Deccan Herald, the person responsible for this act is believed to be the woman's ex-partner. He employed the AirTag to keep tabs on her movements and even gain access to her phone call records.

Also read: Stalkers beware! Google just launched new tracking feature over AirTag misuse

The Victim's Alarming Discovery

The victim first became suspicious in May when her iPhone 13 Pro Max repeatedly alerted her with a message saying, "AirTag Found Moving With You." These notifications occurred during her daily commute from home to work, causing alarm. In July, she shared her concerns with the Cyber Cell, and it was revealed that her driver and daughter had also received similar alerts on their phones.

Acting on her suspicion, she visited a car service station and, with their assistance, located the AirTag. Shockingly, it was hidden under the seat cover behind the driver's seat, attached with adhesive.

Also read: AirTag 2: Everything we know so far about Apple's next-gen Bluetooth tracker

Legal Action and the Need for Vigilance

The Cyber Cell has identified the person responsible for this invasive act as the victim's former partner, who had been harassing her for several months. This case emphasizes the need for vigilance and legal action against such technology-enabled harassment.

Also read: Google's AirTag rival gets a BIG upgrade! Know all about Find My Device feature

What is an AirTag

Apple AirTags are small tracking devices, often attached to personal belongings for tracking purposes. However, they have been misused for stalking, with some individuals secretly placing them in others' possessions to monitor their movements. Concerns have arisen about AirTags being used for abusive and harassing purposes.

To combat AirTag stalking, Apple has introduced features in the Find My app to help users detect AirTags that do not belong to them. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding against misuse of technology for harassment and abuse.

  • If you have an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, Find My will send a notification to your Apple device. This feature is available on iOS or iPadOS 14.5 or later. To receive alerts, make sure you:
  • Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and turn Location Services on.
  • Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services. Turn Find My iPhone on.
  • Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services. Turn Significant Locations on to be notified when you arrive at a significant location, such as your home.
  • Go to Settings > Bluetooth and turn bluetooth on.
  • Go to the Find My app, tap the Me tab and turn Tracking Notifications on.
  • Turn off Airplane Mode. If your device is in Airplane Mode, you won't receive tracking notifications.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 17:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets