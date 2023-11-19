Icon
Home Tech News In big setback, Nothing pulls Chats app from Google Play Store

In big setback, Nothing pulls Chats app from Google Play Store

Nothing Chats, a new messaging app has been swiftly removed from Google Play Store amid serious security concerns, exposing vulnerabilities.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2023, 16:40 IST
Icon
Nothing
Nothing chats app has been removed from Google Play Store amidst security concerns and reports about encryption flaws. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Nothing
Nothing chats app has been removed from Google Play Store amidst security concerns and reports about encryption flaws. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

In a swift move, Nothing Chats, the messaging app launched by Nothing earlier this week, has been yanked from the Google Play Store. Officially, the reason cited is "several bugs" that require fixing before a relaunch- an action accompanied by an unspecified waiting period. However, emerging evidence pointed put by 9to5Google and others suggests that the withdrawal may be more about glaring security flaws than mere bugs.

Sunbird's Deceptive Claims

A meticulous technical examination conducted by Rida F'kih from Texts.com, along with Twitter users @batuhan and @1ConanEdogowa, revealed unsettling revelations about Nothing's service provider, Sunbird. The company allegedly misrepresented the end-to-end encryption of messages transmitted through its servers.

Previously, users signing up for Nothing Chats needed to log in to Sunbird servers using their Apple ID, hosted on a Mac mini running a virtual machine. While Sunbird claimed message encryption during transit to the servers, the investigative trio discovered a critical lapse. The JSON Web Tokens (JWT) generated by the service were sent unencrypted to another Sunbird server lacking SSL, making them vulnerable to interception by potential attackers.

Adding to the security woes, messages were encrypted and stored on Sunbird servers, providing attackers a window of opportunity to access them before the intended recipient. Texts.com demonstrated this vulnerability by intercepting JWTs, gaining access to the Firebase realtime database with just 23 lines of code, resulting in the download of all user information and conversations.

Nothing's Response Raises Transparency Questions

The author went a step further, offering a website where users with coding expertise could intercept their own messages when sent between two devices, one of which runs the Nothing Chats app.

While the privacy breach is squarely Sunbird's responsibility, Nothing, by choosing to collaborate with the company, finds itself entangled in the matter. Furthermore, addressing these significant security lapses as mere "bugs" raises questions about transparency.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 16:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon