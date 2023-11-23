India to take strong action against deepfake videos: Penalties for creators and platforms likely

In a crucial step to counter the escalating threat posed by deepfake videos, the Government of India is set to introduce new regulations or amend existing laws. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) plan to address the urgent need for building trust in society and democracy. Deepfakes, hyper-realistic fake videos or audio, have become a significant concern, particularly after the viral spread of such content featuring Bollywood actresses, models and other celebrities. The ministry attributes the rapid dissemination of deepfake videos to the widespread use of social media platforms and it emphasised the need for stringent measures.

Meeting with Stakeholders

Minister Vaishnaw convened a meeting with representatives from various companies, NASSCOM, and AI experts. The discussion focused on four key aspects: detecting deepfakes, preventing their dissemination, strengthening reporting mechanisms, and raising awareness. The Minister announced that actionable measures on these fronts would be developed within 10 days, Business Today reported.

The meeting, attended by social media platforms, AI tool providers, NASSCOM, and AI professors, resulted in a consensus on the urgency of robust regulations. The drafting of these regulations against deepfake videos is set to commence immediately.

Shared Responsibility

Minister Vaishnaw emphasised the shared responsibility of both creators and host platforms. Despite challenges in defeating labelling and watermarking, he underscored the necessity for effective solutions. While acknowledging the availability of advanced technologies for deepfake detection, the Minister recognized the ongoing cat-and-mouse game with those attempting to make deepfakes more elusive.

Immediate Actions and Future Steps

The Minister announced that work on the regulations would commence without delay, either through amendments to existing laws or the introduction of new legislation. The seriousness with which social media platforms are addressing the issue was highlighted, with immediate steps being taken in response to the advisory.

The subsequent meeting, scheduled for the first week of December, will focus on follow-up actions from the current discussions. Until then, social media platforms and companies have committed to implementing measures within their internal guidelines.