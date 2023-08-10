Home Tech News India's Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia's Luna-25: Race to the Moon

India's Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia's Luna-25: Race to the Moon

Russia’s Luna-25 to launch soon. It might clash with the landing date of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south pole.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 10:52 IST
Who will win the race to the Moon? Chandrayaan-3 or Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft.
Who will win the race to the Moon? Chandrayaan-3 or Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft. (AP)
Who will win the race to the Moon? Chandrayaan-3 or Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft.
Who will win the race to the Moon? Chandrayaan-3 or Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft. (AP)

India's Chandrayaan- 3 spacecraft has moved closer to the Moon's surface and it has reduced the orbit by 174 km x 1437 km, ISRO revealed. Now, it will conduct another major manoeuvre on August 14, which will take the spacecraft even closer to the moon. Along with India's Moon mission, Russia is now set to launch its Lunar mission. This will happen tomorrow, August 11, and it will be the country's first attempt after 45 years. Experts believe that both may well have similar landing days.

Moon Landing Date

India's Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 are planning to land on the south pole location of the Moon because scientists have a notion that the area might consist of unique and important quantities of ice which can be later used to extract fuel and oxygen along with drinking water. However, landing in the area is not easy due to the rough terrain.

Russia's Luna-25 will launch from Vostochny Cosmodrome 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow tomorrow and will take five days to fly to the moon. It will spend 7 days in the moon's orbit as per Reuters reports. Now, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to land on the Moon's surface on August 23 which may also clash with the landing date of Russia's spacecraft.

Will two spacecraft become a problem for each other?

Roscosmos has said clearly that the two spacecraft will not get in each other's way as both have different landing areas. Reuters quoted, "There is no danger that they interfere with each other or collide. There is enough space for everyone on the moon."

The two missions have different objectives and times to study the Moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will spend one Lunar day on Moon (14 days on Earth), however, Luna-25 will continue its study for a year to discover the presence of frozen water 6 inches below the Moon's surface that could support human life. Russia's lunar mission was planned for October 2021 earlier but was delayed for two years.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 10:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets