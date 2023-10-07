Icon
India's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' to test special capabilities on THIS date

India's first manned space mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to test special capabilities on THIS date

India's maiden human space mission, Gaganyaan, edges closer to its launch date as ISRO prepares for a crucial test demonstration later this month.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 15:17 IST
Gaganyaan
Gaganyaan Mission: Crucial abort test scheduled for October 25. (@Gaganyaan_Isro)
Gaganyaan
Gaganyaan Mission: Crucial abort test scheduled for October 25. (@Gaganyaan_Isro)

India is gearing up for a significant step towards its first-ever human space mission, Gaganyaan. Senior officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have announced that the crucial abort capability demonstration is expected to take place around October 25. This new capability will help astronomers understand whether the mission can be safely aborted in case something goes wrong.

A Key Milestone for Gaganyaan

This test flight is a vital part of the preparations for Gaganyaan, which aims to send a crew of three into space, orbiting 400 kilometers above Earth for a three-day mission before safely returning. It's a big deal for India, and this test is a major milestone.

A senior ISRO official stated that if all goes according to plan, the abort test demonstration will happen around October 25. Once this is successful, they will move forward with getting ready for the uncrewed mission.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had previously mentioned the plans for the abort test demonstration during an event on September 26 but had not disclosed the specific date.

The Gaganyaan mission involves many critical technologies, such as a safe launch vehicle, life support systems for astronauts, emergency escape procedures, and crew management aspects for training and recovery.

Before launching the manned mission, ISRO has planned several demonstrator missions to ensure the safety and reliability of all systems. These include an integrated air drop test, a pad abort test, and test vehicle flights, all scheduled before the first quarter of 2024.

Training 'Gaganauts' for the Mission

Astronauts selected for the mission, referred to as 'Gaganauts,' are currently undergoing training at various ISRO facilities. The mission is expected to take flight in late 2024 or early 2025.

This exciting venture comes during a successful period for ISRO, with achievements like Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing near the south pole, the upcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission by February 2024, and various other interplanetary projects in progress.

S Unnikrishnan Nair, the director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), revealed that the work on Gaganyaan is progressing well, with all vehicle systems now at Sriharikota for final assembly. India is on the cusp of making history with its first human space mission, and the nation eagerly awaits this milestone

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 15:17 IST

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 15:17 IST
Tags:
