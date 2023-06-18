International Yoga Day 2023: Top 5 apps to get fit and healthy

International Yoga Day 2023 is just around the corner, and if you are yet to discover the numerous health benefits of doing daily yoga, now is the perfect time to start. With countless asanas, routines, and techniques available, venturing into the world of yoga can feel overwhelming. However, there's no need to worry. Here is a handpicked selection of five fantastic yoga apps that not only make yoga more accessible but also enjoyable. Take a look at these apps:

1. Asana Rebel

Asana Rebel is an excellent app for advanced yoga practitioners who wish to focus on specific body goals such as developing six-pack abs, enhancing sleep quality, or improving overall fitness. With over 100 expert-designed workouts and a wide range of options, Asana Rebel is a free app that caters to your individual needs and objectives.

2. UrbanYogi

UrbanYogi provides a personalised yoga experience, offering brief guided meditations by world-renowned experts, daily motivation, sleep hypnosis, and personal well-being coaching, all tailored to fit your lifestyle. The program alleviates stress, promotes better sleep, and tracks mindful minutes on the Apple Health app. Additionally, UrbanYogi offers coaching content, inspirational speeches, streak monitoring, as well as health and relaxation tutorials.

3. Cult.fit

Cult.fit is a popular app among fitness enthusiasts, offering not only workout bookings but also workout routines, diet plans, and more. Each cult.fit workout or fitness session is customised to address specific goals such as weight loss, cardiovascular endurance, strength, stamina, and more.

4. Prayoga

Prayoga, meaning "experiment," is an app that reimagines how people learn yoga. Specifically designed for iPhones and Apple Watches, Prayoga utilises watchOS and iOS technology to provide yoga instruction. Through audio guidance, Prayoga assists users in performing yoga poses, while its machine learning and vision-based body tracking analyze up to 17 joints in real-time, providing feedback on form corrections.

5. Yoga International

Touted as one of the world's leading online platforms for yoga classes, Yoga International offers over 3,000 classes from more than 700 teachers through its app. These classes range from a quick three minutes to an immersive two hours, covering various styles such as vinyasa, hatha, restorative, kundalini, yin, and more. The app regularly adds live classes and fresh content, available in both English and Spanish. Moreover, it provides podcasts and articles to deepen your understanding of yoga. Try it out with a seven-day free trial.

In short, on this International Yoga Day, take advantage of these top-notch yoga apps to embark on a journey of self-care, mindfulness, and physical well-being. Enjoy the flexibility of practising yoga anytime and anywhere with these user-friendly and engaging apps.