iPhone, iPad users? Apple just unveiled new cognitive accessibility, Live Speech and Magnifier features

Apple has rolled out a number of features to help iPhone and iPad users.

By: HT TECH
May 16 2023
From Assistive Access, Live Speech to Personal Voice, Apple has revealed a number of new features that have enormous utility value. (Apple)

In what will come as welcome news for iPhone and iPad users, Apple has released a number of beneficial new features. These new features include Assistive Access, a customizable experience for iPhone and iPad users with cognitive disabilities, as well as Live Speech and Personal Voice for people who are unable to speak or are at risk of losing speech over time.

Apart from that, Apple also announced Point and Speak, a powerful new feature built into the Magnifier app that makes it easier for users with vision disabilities to read text labels on physical objects.

Check out the new features for iPhone and iPad users:

Assistive Access: It includes a customized experience for Phone and FaceTime, which have been combined into a single Calls app, as well as Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music.

The feature offers a distinct interface with high contrast buttons and large text labels.

The feature reflects feedback from people with cognitive disabilities and their trusted supporters, focusing on the activities they enjoy, and that are foundational to iPhone and iPad.

Live Speech: With Live Speech on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, users can type what they want to say and have it be spoken out loud during phone and FaceTime calls as well as in-person conversations.

Users can also save commonly used phrases to chime in quickly during lively conversation with family, friends, and colleagues.

Live Speech has been designed to support millions of people globally who are unable to speak or who have lost their speech over time.

Personal Voice: For users at risk of losing their ability to speak, Personal Voice is a simple and secure way to create a voice that sounds like them

Designed for users such as those with a recent diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or other conditions that can progressively impact speaking ability.

Users can create a Personal Voice by reading along with randomly generated text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio on iPhone and iPad.

Personal Voice uses on-device machine learning to keep users' information private and secure, and integrates seamlessly with Live Speech so users can speak with their Personal Voice when connecting with loved ones.

Point and Speak: Point and Speak in Magnifier makes it easier for users with vision disabilities to interact with physical objects that have several text labels.

For example, while using an electrical appliance — such as a microwave — Point and Speak combines input from the Camera app, the LiDAR Scanner, and on-device machine learning to announce the text on each button as users move their finger across the keypad.

Point and Speak is built into the Magnifier app on iPhone and iPad with LiDAR Scanner.

First Published Date: 16 May, 18:37 IST
