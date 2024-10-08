 Infinix Zero Flip set for India launch on October 17: Here’s what to expect | Mobile News

Infinix Zero Flip set for India launch on October 17: Here’s what to expect

Infinix is set to launch its new foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, in India on October 17, promising budget-friendly features and impressive specifications.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 12:50 IST
Icon
Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
Infinix Zero Flip
1/5 1. Top Tech: Infinix Smart 8 has been unveiled with a groundbreaking 8+128GB variant, pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. 
image caption
2/5 2. Camera Setup:  Infinix Smart 8 boasts a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash, ensuring every photo captures the moment with clarity and brilliance. 
image caption
3/5 3. Design Features: The Infinix Smart 8 stands out with a distinctive magic ring for battery, charging, and call notifications, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security. 
image caption
4/5 4. Cutting-Edge Display: Setting a new standard, the smartphone features a Punch Hole Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.6" screen, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and HD+ resolution for an immersive visual experience. 
image caption
5/5 5. Powerful Performance: Driven by MediaTek's Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor, the Infinix Smart 8 ensures seamless performance. It touts a 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging.
Infinix Zero Flip
icon View all Images
Infinix Zero Flip is confirmed to launch in India on October 17, 2024. (@InfinixIndia)

Infinix has announced the launch date for its upcoming foldable phone, the Zero Flip, set for October 17 in India. However, the company has not yet disclosed the pricing or availability details, but it aims to introduce one of the most budget-friendly foldable phones available.

Infinix Zero Flip first appeared globally last month and boasts a clam-shell design with a 3.64-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch inner screen. The Indian version is likely to mirror the features of its global counterpart.

You may be interested in

19% OFF
Infinix Note 40 5G
  • Obsidian Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹16,299₹19,999
Buy now
28% OFF
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • Mecha Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹23,090₹31,999
Buy now
32% OFF
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G
  • Vintage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹16,970₹24,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Infinix Hot 40i
  • Starlit Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹8,880₹10,999
Buy now

Initially priced at 10,65,000 Nigerian Naira (around Rs. 53,500), the device is anticipated to be offered for under Rs. 50,000 in India. This pricing strategy positions the Infinix  Zero Flip as a direct competitor to the Motorola Razr 50 and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup may feature only Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips due to low Exynos 2500 yield: Report

Infinix Zero Flip: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Infinix Zero Flip will likely include a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels. It is expected to feature a 3.64-inch external AMOLED display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, and may come with options of up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is anticipated to run on XOS 14, based on Android 14.

Also read: iPhone 16 at just 27000 in India? Reddit user reveals how he got the deal

For photography, the smartphone is likely to house a 50MP primary camera alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front-facing camera with built-in flash may enhance selfies and video calls, supporting 4K video recording.

The Infinix Zero Flip is also expected to feature a 4,720 mAh battery with 70W fast charging capability. Other highlights may include GoPro integration and dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL.

Also read: iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what's new

Moreover, this launch signifies Infinix's entry into the clamshell foldable market, where it aims to provide substantial specifications at a competitive price point. The phone is expected to come in two colour options: Blossom Glow and Rock Black.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 12:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: infinix smart 9 with 5000mah battery, 6.7-inch hd+ display launched: check features, price, and more iphone 17 air launch likely in 2025: why pro users may not like the new model oppo reno 12 pro 5g manish malhotra limited edition review: a perfect festive phone oneplus, iqoo, poco may face trouble in india, retailers call for ban due to… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s23 fe: specs, features, and more vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones ios 18 update: iphone users face battery drain issue apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy
Home Mobile Mobile News Infinix Zero Flip set for India launch on October 17: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery
GTA 6

GTA 6 could boost hype with in-depth gameplay showcase, following Red Dead Redemption 2's success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank
PS Plus games for October 2024

WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

First in the list is Sure From Aqua guard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS). Amazon is offering 41% discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 14000.

Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets