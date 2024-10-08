Infinix Zero Flip set for India launch on October 17: Here’s what to expect
Infinix is set to launch its new foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, in India on October 17, promising budget-friendly features and impressive specifications.
Infinix has announced the launch date for its upcoming foldable phone, the Zero Flip, set for October 17 in India. However, the company has not yet disclosed the pricing or availability details, but it aims to introduce one of the most budget-friendly foldable phones available.
Infinix Zero Flip first appeared globally last month and boasts a clam-shell design with a 3.64-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch inner screen. The Indian version is likely to mirror the features of its global counterpart.
Initially priced at 10,65,000 Nigerian Naira (around Rs. 53,500), the device is anticipated to be offered for under Rs. 50,000 in India. This pricing strategy positions the Infinix Zero Flip as a direct competitor to the Motorola Razr 50 and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.
Infinix Zero Flip: Specifications and Features (Expected)
The Infinix Zero Flip will likely include a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels. It is expected to feature a 3.64-inch external AMOLED display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.
The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, and may come with options of up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is anticipated to run on XOS 14, based on Android 14.
For photography, the smartphone is likely to house a 50MP primary camera alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front-facing camera with built-in flash may enhance selfies and video calls, supporting 4K video recording.
The Infinix Zero Flip is also expected to feature a 4,720 mAh battery with 70W fast charging capability. Other highlights may include GoPro integration and dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL.
Moreover, this launch signifies Infinix's entry into the clamshell foldable market, where it aims to provide substantial specifications at a competitive price point. The phone is expected to come in two colour options: Blossom Glow and Rock Black.
