 iPhone users get AI summarisation feature in Safari app with iOS 18.1 beta: What is it and how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone users get AI summarisation feature in Safari app with iOS 18.1 beta: What is it and how it works

iPhone users get AI summarisation feature in Safari app with iOS 18.1 beta: What is it and how it works

Apple has rolled out the AI summarisation feature for Safari with the latest iOS 18.1 beta version. Know how this Apple Intelligence feature works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 01 2024, 11:34 IST
iPhone users get AI summarisation feature in Safari app with iOS 18.1 beta: What is it and how it works
Apple Intelligence AI summarisation feature in Safari app now available for preview in iOS 18.1 beta, check details. (Apple)

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.1 developers beta which consists of several Apple Intelligence features. Gradually, the tech giant is rolling out several AI features for preview in the beta version. Now, a new AI summarisation feature has been spotted on Apple's browser app, Safari which provides developers with detailed summaries in the reader's mode. While we may have seen some similar features in other smartphones and devices, the on-device AI summaries in the browser are unique. Know how the Apple Intelligence AI summarization feature in the Safari app will work on iPhone. 

Also read: iPhone 16 series' ‘biggest feature' now available for few iPhone 15 Pro users, Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 beta

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹81,900₹89,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,290₹109,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now

What is the Apple Intelligence AI summarisation feature?

Apple Intelligence was officially rolled out on Monday with the iOS 18.1 beta version. The beta version includes several teased AI features such as smarter Siri functionalities, movie creation in Photos, writing tools, and more. However, the 9To5Mac first spotted the AI summarisation feature in Safari. This AI feature can be accessed via the Safari's Reader mode enabling users to generate live summaries with the help of Apple Intelligence. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

So, if iPhone users don't have time to read the entire article, then they can simply access the AI summary feature once it's officially rolled out. Currently, the feature is only available for iOS 18.1 beta users. 

Also read: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and other devices that will get Apple Intelligence: Check if your device is eligible

How does the AI summarisation feature in Safari work?

  1. First, iPhone 15 Pro and above users or iPad users have to install the iOS 18.1 beta to access Apple Intelligence features.
  2. Then go to the Safari app and open any article of your choice, from there you can swiftly switch to the “Readers mode.”
  3. On the top of the web page, users will be able to locate the “Summarise” button alongside the Apple Intelligence logo. 
  4. Tap on the button, and you'll be able to experience the scanning animation. 
  5. After a few seconds, users will be able to see the generated summary along with subheads provided on the web page. 

Also read: Apple Intelligence release timeline: Know when iPhone users may get much-awaited iOS 18 AI feature

9To5Mac reported that the feature was seen in almost all eligible devices including  M4 iPad Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and M1 MacBook Air. Once this feature is rolled out to the public, it will reduce the hassle of using third-party extensions or apps to generate summaries. However, it is still very tedious since users have to first switch to reader mode and then manually access the AI summary feature. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 11:34 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nah, f*ck that: mark zuckerberg to nvidia ceo jensen huang while discussing apple’s closed system how to hide your instagram online status from others google doodle for paris 2024 olympics: tech giant kicks off mega sporting event with unique river ceremony- have a look this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call samsung galaxy z flip phones are now being used by police as bodycams: here’s how it happened vivo x200 specifications, design, features and more tipped ahead of rumoured october launch hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
washing machine

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Big price cuts rolled out on IFB, LG, other washing machines
Check out smartphones under 25000

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
Apple AirPods Pro

Christmas gift ideas: Apple AirPods Pro to Sony INZONE H5, check out these premium offerings

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets