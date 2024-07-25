Apple Intelligence release timeline: Know when iPhone users may get much-awaited iOS 18 AI feature
Apple Intelligence is expected to be rolled out in the upcoming iOS 18 beta versions. However, the public release is not expected till the iOS 18.1 update, check the details.
The iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner. While tech enthusiasts are excited about the launch of new-gen iPhone models, people are also keen to experience Apple Intelligence that will debut with iOS 18. Although the iOS 18 public beta has been rolled out by the tech giant, people are still waiting to get their hands on Apple Intelligence.
Apple at the WWDC 2024 announced several AI features which are expected to be released this fall. However, leaks suggest that we may not get to experience Apple Intelligence with the first iOS 18 rollout. Know what leaks and rumours suggest.
Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: How Apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem
Apple Intelligence release
According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple is expected to officially release the iOS 18 feature alongside the iPhone 16. While iOS 18 is currently in the fourth cycle of beta versions, Apple Intelligence is yet to be released for developers or public betas. As of now, it is expected that new AI features for iOS 18 may roll out in the upcoming beta releases before its official release in September. Therefore, there is a slight chance that developers may get to experience the Apple Intelligence features before the official rollout of the iOS 18 update. To confirm the claims, Apple's developers' website has also highlighted that “Apple Intelligence will be available in an upcoming beta.”
Also read: iPhone 16 launching soon: Why you should skip iPhone 15 even on sale
However, there are also speculations that Apple Intelligence will be initially introduced for only developers and later for public beta. But, it is confirmed that either way the AI features will be rolled out for tests before the official iOS 18 release this fall.
Also read: iPhone 16's design, iPhone 15's camera and price lower than iPhone 14: Apple may win big from iPhone SE 4
Apple Intelligence public release
While, developers and public beta users may get their hands on Apple Intelligence, but public release may not be rolled out until the iOS 18.1 update. Therefore, the final consumers will get to use the new Apple AI features in October or November. Also, note that the Apple Intelligence features will only be available to users owning the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 series.
