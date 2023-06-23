iQOO Pro Series 2023 esports tournament returns with Rs. 10 lakh prize pool

iQOO has reaffirmed its commitment to the esports community in India by announcing the highly anticipated return of the iQOO Pro Series, a mega esports tournament. This upcoming event is set to push the boundaries of gaming performance, offering participants and spectators a thrilling showcase of skill, competition, and the ultimate celebration of mobile gaming, iQOO said in a statement.

One of the most exciting aspects of the iQOO Pro Series is its astonishing prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh. This significant investment highlights iQOO's dedication to nurturing the esports landscape in India and providing players with exceptional opportunities to shine on a national stage. With such a substantial reward at stake, participating teams from across the country are expected to bring their A-game, making for an intense and fiercely competitive tournament.

Over the course of six days, the iQOO Pro Series will host the top 24 teams from various regions in India. These teams will battle it out on the virtual battlefield, employing jaw-dropping strategies and showcasing their gaming prowess.

iQOO will present the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro as the official phone of the championship. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro boasts cutting-edge technology, powerful processors, and a seamless gaming experience.

To ensure that fans and enthusiasts don't miss a single moment of the action, the entire six-day event will be broadcasted live on the official iQOO esports channel. This allows viewers from around the country to engage with the tournament, cheer on their favourite teams, and immerse themselves in the excitement of high-level esports competition.