IRCTC down! Users complain of issues while accessing ticketing services

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the portal where users can book tickets, check PNRs, and more is currently facing technical issues. IRCTC has also issued a statement on Twitter, saying “Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."

The official website of IRCTC is currently showing a downtime message. It said, “DUE TO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY E-TICKETING SERVICE IS NOT AVAILABLE. PLEASE TRY LATER.”

Users have taken to Twitter to complain about not being able to access the e-ticketing system, while also posting screenshots of the errors. One user wrote, “Plz resolve issue as soon as possible. I'm tring for booking ticket since it's not working till. Amount deducted 5 times but ticket not booked single time.”

On Downdetector.in, 270 reports have come in, with people reporting issues with the ticketing system, the app, and the website. The problems started around 10 AM and the issue still persists. As per the website, 47 percent of people have reported issues while booking tickets while 33 percent of them aren't able to access the website itself. 19 percent have also complained of problems with the IRCTC app.

Another user wrote on Twitter, “Not able to tatkal booking ticket... Facing some error in #IRCTC app... Please dot the something... I have emergency to back to my home”.

Where can you book tickets?

While IRCTC is down, users can use other portals to book their train tickets and access other services such as checking train schedules, PNR, berth availability, and more.

In a subsequent tweet, IRCTC said, “Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc.”