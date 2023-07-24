ISRO missions 2023: What Indian space agency has on its agenda

In recent months, we witnessed a number of rocket launches which carried Indian and foreign satellites. Along with that, we saw the launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission that will make history for India if it successfully lands on the lunar surface.

But that's not the end of it as the Indian Space Research Organization is planning another commercial launch. ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will carry a third-party satellite to orbit along with another mission that will explore the Sun.

More about the upcoming ISRO missions

According to ISRO's report, the PSLV-C56 will carry the DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passengers. The rocket will leave from Sriharikota which is scheduled to leave by the end of July 2023. The other six satellites will be VELOX-AM, ARCADE, SCOOB-II, NuLIoN, Galassia-2 and ORB-12 STRIDER.

Next in August, ISRO will launch its first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun, which is called Aditya L1. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth. This placement will enable researchers to have continuous viewing of the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This mission aims to study various phenomena such as coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, flares, and more.

Later this year, Anwesha satellite and XPoSAT- an X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite with the ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) will be launched to study the polarisation of the cosmic X-rays.

These are a few major missions that will take place in the second half of 2023. It is fulfilling to see such big projects being conducted in India in partnership with other countries. ISRO has successfully launched two commercial satellites and three for the nation.

The TeLEOS-2 satellite with two piggyback payloads was launched in April, and the two commercial missions were launched in March with 36 satellites from the UK-based OneWeb using the LVM3 rocket.