Icon
Home Tech News James Webb Space Telescope unveils exotic 'Sand Rain' humongous planet 200 light years away

James Webb Space Telescope unveils exotic 'Sand Rain' humongous planet 200 light years away

NASA's James Webb Telescope reveals distant planets with sand rain, scorching temperatures, and sulphur dioxide-scented winds, offering unprecedented insights into exotic worlds beyond our solar system.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 14:31 IST
Icon
NASA
NASA's James Webb Telescope unveils the secrets of Wasp-107b, a distant "sand rain" planet with scorching temperatures and exotic atmospheres. (Representative image) (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)
NASA
NASA's James Webb Telescope unveils the secrets of Wasp-107b, a distant "sand rain" planet with scorching temperatures and exotic atmospheres. (Representative image) (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)

In a new revelation, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered the secrets of Wasp-107b, a distant planet located 200 light years away in the Virgo constellation. This extraordinary world, dubbed the 'candy floss' planet due to its large yet light structure, boasts an array of peculiar features, including sand rain, scorching temperatures, and sulphur dioxide-scented winds.

The "Candy Floss" Planet

Discovered in 2017 through periodic flickers of light from its host star, Wasp-107b has become the focus of attention for astronomers. The recent observations by the James Webb telescope provide an unprecedented glimpse into this exotic realm beyond our solar system. Silicate sand clouds, rain, and extreme atmospheric conditions characterise this distant planet, The Guardian reported.

Wasp-107b's Mystery

Professor Leen Decin of the Catholic Institute (KU) Leuven, the first author of the research, highlighted the limitations of our understanding of other planets, emphasising that our knowledge is predominantly Earth-centric.

Wasp-107b, nearly the size of Jupiter but with a mass akin to Neptune, presents a unique target for the James Webb telescope. Its expansive and diffuse nature allows the telescope to delve deep into its atmosphere. Dr. Joanna Barstow, a planetary scientist at Open University, expressed excitement over the unexpected quality of the data obtained from these observations.

Wasp-107b's Atmospheric Ballet

Published in Nature, the findings reveal evidence of water vapour, sulphur dioxide, and the identification of silicate sand as the chemical composition of clouds on Wasp-107b. The planet's atmosphere operates like a sand-infused water cycle, with microscopic sand grains cycling between solid and gaseous states.

While the hostile climate of Wasp-107b rules out its potential for life, the telescope's ability to scrutinise distant planets' atmospheres is crucial for future searches for biosignature gases that may indicate the presence of life. Professor Decin acknowledged the universe's many surprises and called for a broader imagination to explore alternative ways for life to form on distant planets, recognizing that life beyond Earth may manifest in ways vastly different from what we know.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 14:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Roblox
Roblox launches in-experience subscriptions, developers to benefit from new revenue streams
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon