On the occasion of its 8th anniversary, Reliance Jio has announced special offers on select recharge plans for its mobility users. Subscribers who recharge between 5th to 10th September will get three benefits worth ₹700 with quarterly plans of ₹899 and ₹999 and annual plan of ₹3599.

₹899 and ₹999 plan have per day data limit of 2GB and their validity is 90 days and 98 days respectively whereas ₹3599 plan comes with daily data quota of 2.5 GB, valid for 365 days.

Benefits include subscription to 10 OTT and 10 GB data pack with 28 days validity worth ₹175. Subscription to 3 months of Gold membership of Zomato at no cost and AJIO vouchers of ₹500 for purchase above ₹2999.

Jio 8th anniversary offer

Recharge with ₹899, ₹999 or ₹3599 plan & get 3 exciting benefits worth ₹700:

1.⁠ ⁠OTT & Data Pack – ₹175 worth 10 OTT & 10 GB Data voucher with 28 Days Validity

2.⁠ ⁠Zomato Gold Membership – 3 Months Zomato Gold Membership completely free

3.⁠ ⁠Ajio voucher – Flat ₹500 off on order of ₹2999 and above

Offer period: 5th to 10th September

Jio was launched by Reliance 8 years ago and it is now the largest telecom operator in the country. Today, with over 490 million subscribers, Jio has become a key driver of India's digital revolution.



