Jio unleashed fastest roll-out of 5G technology, says Akash Ambani

Jio has unleashed the fastest roll-out of 5G technology witnessed anywhere in the world and is deploying a 5G cell every 10 seconds, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said on Friday.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has brought India and Indians together, motivating the entire nation, Ambani said, "We promise you that through the power of technology, we will build a digital statue of unity."

Jio has installed over 10 lakh 5G cells across all 22 circles of India, he said speaking at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress here.

"I am humbled to share that Jio alone has contributed to 85 per cent of the overall 5G capacity in the country... and provided one of the fastest 5G internet speeds in the world," he said.

Furthermore, Jio's 5G roll-out is powered by a 100 per cent in-house 5G stack, designed, developed and manufactured entirely by Indian talent, he added.

Ambani promised that power of technology will be used to "build a digital statue of unity" and added this too will be the tallest in aspiration and achievement.

"Through the power of technology and connectivity, we will unite and inspire 1.4 billion Indians with the single dream of making our beloved motherland Bharat the most prosperous, the most technologically advanced, the most inclusive...," he said.

