Icon
Home Tech News Lava, Qubo competing neck and neck with their global peers: Techarc

Lava, Qubo competing neck and neck with their global peers: Techarc

Lava, Qubo lead in customer ratings among Indian smart electronics brands

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jan 29 2024, 07:20 IST
Icon
Lava and Qubo
Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings in India (Pixabay)
Lava and Qubo
Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings in India (Pixabay)

Domestic smart electronics companies like Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings and are competing neck and neck with their global peers in terms of brand acceptance, market analysis firm Techarc said on Sunday. The firm conducted a study based on ratings received by 25 brands across 35 different product categories on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart in December.

"In our analysis, we found that of the global counterparts of Lava including brands like Realme and Redmi, the average weighted rating of consumers on ecommerce platforms was 4.3. Against this Lava scored 4.2 which is just touching the industry benchmark," the report said.

Techarc said that Lava scored a higher proportion of high ratings (4 and 5) at 90.2 per cent compared to the global brands which had 75.8 per cent of its consumer ratings scoring 4 or 5.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

The firm picked up Hero group firm Qubo for study in the Internet of Things category. Its 4.1 ratings surpassed the industry average of 4, however, the global counterparts of the company had a higher proportion of 4 and 5 ratings.

In the wearable category, Indian brands were below the industry benchmark compared to their global counterparts brands like Realme, Redmi, OPPO, OnePlus Nord, etc.

"While the industry benchmark of ratings is 4.2, Indian brands Noise and Boult Audio got a rating of 4.1, followed by Boat and PTron at 4.0. Brands including Mivi, Gizmore and Number had an average weighted rating of 3.9 in this category," the study said.

Among the domestic brands in smart electronics, Lava leads the tally with 4.2 weighted average customer ratings secured on e-commerce platforms followed by Qubo at 4.1, Techarc said.

"There is not a strong correlation, but one can see that brands like Lava and Qubo which have invested in end-to-end product design and development within the country, as much as the technology value chain allows, have secured the top rankings across the domestic smart electronics brand in terms of customer ratings," the report said.

The firm did not include Apple and Samsung wearables in the study as it believes these brands are for a different cohort of users whereas the Indian brands selling wearables target the mass segment of users.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 07:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon