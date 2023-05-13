Home Tech News Killing machines! Legendary Apple cofounder says AI in Elon Musk's Tesla cars can KILL people

Steve Wozniak, who cofounded Apple with the iconic Steve Jobs, has criticized Elon Musk-led Tesla's AI technology, warning it could be deadly.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 11:54 IST
Elon Musk-led Tesla is going through a rough period. Yesterday, May 12, safety regulators in China ordered the EV maker to recall 1.1 million vehicles due to an issue in its regenerative braking system. Earlier, questions were raised on its full-self-driving system after Tesla was forced to recall 363000 cars after US safety regulators found that the car did not follow speed limits around intersections. To make matters worse, in a recent interview, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak criticized Tesla's AI technology and said that it can potentially kill people. Wozniak famously cofounded Apple along with the celebrated Steve Jobs.

From Friend To Foe?

In an interview with CNN, Wozniak said that he was an admirer of Elon Musk for the role he played in pushing consumers towards electric vehicles. However, he highlighted that those things often got overshadowed by his other antics like overstating the capabilities of a Tesla's AI-powered full-self-driving and assistive driver technology.

Steve Wozniak criticizes Tesla AI

“I actually believed those things, and it's not even close to reality. And boy, if you want a study of AI gone wrong and taking a lot of claims and trying to kill you every chance it can, get a Tesla,” he said.

Where Musk Went Wrong

Elon Musk, in the past, had claimed that he can prove to regulators that Tesla cars with ‘Full Self-Driving' are safer than humans, and that humans almost never have to touch the controls, while it is in effect. However, he has not been able to deliver a car that can satisfy all the concerns of a regulator.

AI Fears

While Wozniak's comments on Musk and Tesla were just a small portion of the entire interview, a bigger part of it went to the concerns around AI in light of the fact that the ‘Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton resigned from his position at Google to protest against its rise.

When it comes to the unprecedented rise of AI, Wozniak and Musk are on the same team. Earlier, both of them signed an online petition asking for an indefinite pause on all AI technology development till regulations around it can be fixed.

During the interview, the Apple cofounder said, “I just believe that when some powerful technology's introduced, we should look that almost all technology brings some good things to us and some bad things and we should be responsible and we should study these things and kind of prepare people for what's coming and take steps maybe to keep it from being too horrible and bad.”

First Published Date: 13 May, 11:53 IST
