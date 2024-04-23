Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i launched in India3 Price, specs and all details

Lenovo has unveiled its latest offering in India - the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i. Touted as its first creator laptop equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, this laptop promises to redefine the creative experience.

Revolutionising Creator Performance

The IdeaPad Pro 5i is designed to cater to the diverse needs of creators, offering enhanced productivity and unparalleled performance. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processors with AI capabilities, creators can expect accelerated photo editing, faster video exports, and seamless multitasking.

Also read: Xiaomi Smarter Living event 2024: Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A and more launched in India

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head at Lenovo, highlighted, “We are proud to introduce the first-ever Intel Core Ultra9 powered creator laptop. It is the ultimate machine of performance, allowing users to unleash their full creative potential.”

Visuals and Audio

The laptop boasts a 14-inch 2.8K OLED 120Hz screen, driven by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. This combination delivers true-to-life graphics, making it ideal for gaming, video editing, and daily office tasks. With 100 pct DCI-P3 spectrum coverage and TÜV Eyesafe certification, users can enjoy vibrant visuals while ensuring eye comfort during extended usage. Additionally, the Dolby Atmos support offers an immersive surround sound experience.

Also read: iPad Air 2024 launch: Better camera, mini-LED display and what more to expect from Apple

Power and Efficiency

Intel Evo certified, the IdeaPad Pro 5i supports up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, ensuring smooth content creation and faster rendering. Its advanced cooling system prevents overheating, allowing creators to work without interruptions. The 84Wh battery offers up to 11.5 hours of runtime and supports Rapid Charge Express, providing a 3-hour backup in just 15 minutes.

Meeting MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, the laptop is built to withstand challenges while maintaining a sleek design and weighing just 1.46 kg. Lenovo's commitment to sustainability shines through with its use of recycled materials, EPEAT Gold, and ENERGY STAR certifications. Additionally, Lenovo's CO2 Offset Service further reduces its environmental impact.

Tailored to Your Needs

Lenovo offers a unique 'Customise your PC' option, allowing customers to tailor features according to their requirements. This customization is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, with a limited-time offer of a 5 pct cashback of up to Rs.10k on all CTO orders.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is available in Artic Grey, starting from Rs. 1,09,990. Customers can purchase it on Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores, with added benefits like free repair with Accidental Damage Protection.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i emerges as a versatile and powerful choice for creators, offering unmatched performance, stunning visuals, and innovative features tailored to elevate the creative journey.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!