 Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i launched in India3 Price, specs and all details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i launched in India3 Price, specs and all details

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i launched in India3 Price, specs and all details

Lenovo introduces the IdeaPad Pro 5i in India, the first creator laptop featuring Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. Designed for enhanced productivity, the laptop offers stunning visuals, unmatched power, and customizable options.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 16:46 IST
Icon
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i launched in India3 Price, specs and all details
Lenovo launches IdeaPad Pro 5i: India's first creator Laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 Processors (Lenovo)
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i launched in India3 Price, specs and all details
Lenovo launches IdeaPad Pro 5i: India's first creator Laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 Processors (Lenovo)

Lenovo has unveiled its latest offering in India - the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i. Touted as its first creator laptop equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, this laptop promises to redefine the creative experience.

Revolutionising Creator Performance

The IdeaPad Pro 5i is designed to cater to the diverse needs of creators, offering enhanced productivity and unparalleled performance. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processors with AI capabilities, creators can expect accelerated photo editing, faster video exports, and seamless multitasking.

Also read: Xiaomi Smarter Living event 2024: Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A and more launched in India

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head at Lenovo, highlighted, “We are proud to introduce the first-ever Intel Core Ultra9 powered creator laptop. It is the ultimate machine of performance, allowing users to unleash their full creative potential.”

Visuals and Audio

The laptop boasts a 14-inch 2.8K OLED 120Hz screen, driven by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. This combination delivers true-to-life graphics, making it ideal for gaming, video editing, and daily office tasks. With 100 pct DCI-P3 spectrum coverage and TÜV Eyesafe certification, users can enjoy vibrant visuals while ensuring eye comfort during extended usage. Additionally, the Dolby Atmos support offers an immersive surround sound experience.

Also read: iPad Air 2024 launch: Better camera, mini-LED display and what more to expect from Apple

Power and Efficiency

Intel Evo certified, the IdeaPad Pro 5i supports up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, ensuring smooth content creation and faster rendering. Its advanced cooling system prevents overheating, allowing creators to work without interruptions. The 84Wh battery offers up to 11.5 hours of runtime and supports Rapid Charge Express, providing a 3-hour backup in just 15 minutes.

Meeting MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, the laptop is built to withstand challenges while maintaining a sleek design and weighing just 1.46 kg. Lenovo's commitment to sustainability shines through with its use of recycled materials, EPEAT Gold, and ENERGY STAR certifications. Additionally, Lenovo's CO2 Offset Service further reduces its environmental impact.

Tailored to Your Needs

Lenovo offers a unique 'Customise your PC' option, allowing customers to tailor features according to their requirements. This customization is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, with a limited-time offer of a 5 pct cashback of up to Rs.10k on all CTO orders.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is available in Artic Grey, starting from Rs. 1,09,990. Customers can purchase it on Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores, with added benefits like free repair with Accidental Damage Protection.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i emerges as a versatile and powerful choice for creators, offering unmatched performance, stunning visuals, and innovative features tailored to elevate the creative journey.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 16:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it work 6 days a week: samsung hits ‘panic button’ after disappointing financial results how to hide your instagram online status from others ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: check plans and availability in different countries google wallet introduces 'linked passes' setting: what is it and how to use the new feature how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window uber took 5 months to understand that the name ‘swastika chandra’ has nothing to do with hitler apple now has a new problem with store pickup for online orders- all details about the scam that costs over $400,000 google to launch a new ‘anti-virus’ system for apps, reveals android 15 beta release
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Scorching Ring event announced, check rewards
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to master close-range shooting

Best Deals For You

HP Chromebook 14a Laptop
Touch Screen Laptops: Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro to HP Chromebook 14a, check out the top 10
best headphones under 5000
Best headphones under 5000: From Sony, JBL to CrossBeats, check out the top 5 picks
Oppo Reno 10 5G
Best Oppo phones under 30000: Check out Oppo Reno 11, Oppo A17k, Oppo Reno 8- Top 10 picks
Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget.
Best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A17, Oppo A38, Oppo A58, more
best laptops for video editing
12 best laptops for video editing: Check out these top picks from ASUS, MSI, HP, Acer to Apple

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets