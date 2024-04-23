 Xiaomi Smarter Living event 2024: Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A and more launched in India | Tech News
Xiaomi Smarter Living event 2024: Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A and more launched in India

Xiaomi launches new devices in India, including Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Buds 5A. The lineup also includes Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and handheld garment steamer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 23 2024
Xiaomi Smarter Living event 2024: Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A and more launched in India
Xiaomi launches new gadgets in India including Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A, Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and more.

Xiaomi Smarter Living event 2024: Xiaomi has unveiled several new products during its recent event, Smarter Living, which was live streamed for audiences. Among the offerings are the Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A, Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, and a handheld garment steamer. These items will soon hit the market, offering consumers a range of options to consider.

"At Xiaomi India, we have always strived to make technology accessible and introduce products that elevate the everyday experience of our consumers and solve real-life problems. With Smarter Living & More, we extend this vision by seamlessly integrating innovation and aspiration. With our AIoT product range, we aim to empower our users with the capabilities to transform their lifestyles, work, and play. The expansion into new product categories and the continued enhancement of our Smartphone X AIoT ecosystem further reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that adds value to the lives of our consumers.”  said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi Smarter Living event 2024: Newly Launched Devices

Redmi Pad SE

The Redmi Pad SE sports an 11-inch WUXGA LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset and runs on an Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14 system. The tablet comes with an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and 128GB of storage. It also offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and various sensors. The Redmi Pad SE starts at Rs. 12999 and is available in Graphite Grey, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green colours. Sales commence on April 24 through multiple platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Buds 5A

The Redmi Buds 5A earbuds feature 12mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They offer up to 28 hours of playback with their case and are equipped with Ambient Noise Cancellation up to 25dB. The buds are IPX4 rated for water resistance and come in Bass Black and Timeless White colours. Priced at Rs. 1499, they will be available from April 29 on Xiaomi store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024: Other Launches

Xiaomi also introduced the Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and a handheld garment steamer. The Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 boasts laser-based navigation, versatile cleaning patterns, and turbo suction power of 4000 Pa. It will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 19999 from May 6. The handheld garment steamer, with 1300W power and quick heating function, will be offered at a special launch price of Rs. 2299 starting May 6.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets