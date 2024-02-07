 LinkedIn introduces AI-powered feature to help users draft messages, boost networking | Tech News
LinkedIn has launched a new AI-powered feature that helps users draft messages by pulling in information from their profile and the person they want to chat with.

| Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 11:44 IST
The new AI feature is being rolled out for LinkedIn Premium users, therefore if you have a subscription, then you should start seeing it soon. (Unsplash)
We're just two months into 2024 and there has already been a wave of job cuts affecting various industries. According to Layoffs.fyi, nearly 32000 workers have lost their jobs as companies make efforts for reduction in workforces, compensating for the over-hirings during the COVID-19 pandemic. During such a time, people are turning to LinkedIn, one of the premier social media platforms that can help find jobs. And to aid people in doing so, LinkedIn has now rolled out a new AI-powered feature that makes introducing yourself to others or asking about them easier.

LinkedIn's new AI feature

In a blog post, LinkedIn announced that Premium users can now leverage the power of AI to help draft a message. It pulls in information from both your profile and the person you are looking to chat with, irrespective of whether they're in or outside your network. Users can choose whether to introduce themselves or ask about their current or previous work experience.

This feature is being rolled out for LinkedIn Premium users, therefore if you have a subscription, then you should start seeing it soon.

Announcing this feature, Naman Goel, Senior Director of Product at LinkedIn wrote, “One of the biggest challenges people face with networking is kicking off that first conversation with someone; The blank page problem can feel extra daunting. That's why we've introduced a new Premium feature to help.”

It is just one of the many AI-powered features that have been introduced on the platform in the last few months. Check out others below.

Other AI features on LinkedIn

Explore with Job Collections is just one of the AI features rolled out by LinkedIn in the last few months. There are a handful of other AI features that can help users grow their network. LinkedIn's AI-powered Profile Building tool analyzes all the information already on your profile and identifies the most important skills and experiences to highlight in your About and Headline sections, helping your profile stand out. 

LinkedIn Recruiter now has AI-assisted messages that can help users create personalized messages, allowing recruiters to save time, increase candidate engagement, and build meaningful connections. Moreover, AI-enhanced Job Descriptions can swiftly produce job descriptions based on a few details.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets