Looking for ChatGPT alternatives? Check these top 5 replacements - Bard, Copilot, more

Ever since it was launched in November 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT has created an artificial intelligence frenzy that is still going strong. ChatGPT is the pioneer when it comes to generative AI chatbot technology, and with its Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) foundational model, it can do pretty much anything a modern AI chatbot can. However, it is also one of the most general-purpose chatbots there is. If your use case requires you to go for something more nuanced or for a different capability, then these are the best ChatGPT alternatives that you should know about. The list includes Google Bard, Microsoft Copilot, and more.

Best ChatGPT alternatives

1. Google Bard: Google Bard is based on the company's next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by their Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). Google Bard can generate a variety of responses, even from the same or similar prompts and questions. Once a user provides a prompt, Bard uses the context in the prompt and the interaction with the user to draft several versions of a response. The AI chatbot then classifies and checks its responses against predetermined safety parameters. If a user would like to see a different response or set of responses, they can ask Bard to generate a new response. Therefore, Google Bard should be used for creative collaborations, such as to generate a code for a program or give captions for photos.

2. Microsoft Copilot: Copilot, also known as Bing Chatbot, is a large language mode (LLM) chatbot developed by Microsoft. It is currently available in the Bing search engine and the Bing app. Like all chatbots, it can also answer most user queries and can generate text, draft emails, and more. It can also generate different creative text formats, like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, letters, etc. Alongside, it can also help with unique tasks such as booking appointments, making travel arrangements, and shopping online.

3. ChatSonic: ChatSonic is another conversational AI chatbot that takes advantage of the limitations of ChatGPT. Unlike OpenAI's generative AI model, ChatSonic can come up with up-to-date information with the “Include Latest Google Data” option. Technologies such as GPT-4, Stable diffusion, DALL-E, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Learning (ML) are incorporated in ChatSonic which allows the AI chatbot to accept prompts and generate responses. Users can also choose the type of personality, enable memory, and more, to make it sound like a real person!

4. Ernie Bot: Ernie, which stands for Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration, is a conversational AI chatbot developed by the Chinese company Baidu. It is currently China's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is based on Baidu's in-house Large Language Model (LLM) Ernie 3.0-Titan and Pre-trained Dialogue Generation Model (PLATO). Unlike ChatGPT, Ernie offers multi-modal capabilities, meaning that users can interact with the AI service with texts and images in both prompts and responses.

5. Character.AI: Character.ai is a Palo Alto-based startup founded by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, who were previously developers of Google's LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). Last week, the platform was turned into a mobile application for both iOS and Android. It lets you speak with digital versions of famous personalities, whether real or fictional and to converse with them freely with open-ended conversations. The platform was created by former Google researchers Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer and was publicly launched in September 2022. It uses complex learning models to generate human-like text responses and participate in contextual conversation.

