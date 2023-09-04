Love to use Microsoft Notepad? This update will simply blow you away

For many years Windows users have been struggling with Notepad's lengthy file saving process. Where other note-keeping apps such as Google Docs allow users to save their notes automatically, Microsoft Notepad users need to save each document manually. It is a painful process and many have suffered the consequences of not 'saving' their file on time, or closing the tab without saving, and ended up losing all the data. However, now the problem has been solved as the automatic file-saving feature in Windows 11 Notepad is on its way. Additionally, the cherry on top is the Snipping tool gets a new combined capture bar that allows easy screenshots and screen recording.

Notepad's automatic file-saving feature

According to a blog post shared by Microsoft, Notepad will allow automatically save their created documents without any pop-up message asking to save them. You can now easily close the Notepad window and again start your work where you left it. It will ensure the automatic restoration of previously opened tabs, including any unsaved content and edits. Additionally, it also allows you to turn off the feature anytime through the app setting.

However, note that Notepad's automatic file-saving feature is only available to Windows Insiders for now. The company also states that it may not be available to all Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels as they are now trying to gather feedback before rolling it out for all users.

Snipping tool combined capture bar

Some changes have been made in the Window's Snipping tool too. The tool has a new combined capture bar that will allow users to capture screenshots and screen recordings without having to open the app each time. Users can use keyboard shorts to open the capture bar for snipping, the Print Screen key or the Win + Shift + S can be used to access snipping modes. For recording, use the Win + Shift + R shortcut.

Now users will also be able to record audio and screen separately if they want. Additionally, If you are using multiple recording devices, you have the option to choose your desired one before starting recording.

For now, there is no report of when the above-mentioned features will be rolled to all Windows PCs, but for now, the company is testing and collecting feedback before the official rollout.