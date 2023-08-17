Home Tech News Mahindra turns to AR Rahman for soundscapes in its electric vehicles

Mahindra turns to AR Rahman for soundscapes in its electric vehicles

Mahindra has collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman to bring over 75 tailored sounds to its fleet of“born electric” vehicles.

Mahindra’s fleet of electric vehicles will feature over 75 meticulously crafted sounds. (Mahindra)

Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced its collaboration with Padma Bhushan and Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman to craft Mahindra's sonic identity in its fleet of electric vehicles. Unlike ICE vehicles, electric vehicles do not produce any sound since they have a battery-powered motor under the hood. While this has a positive impact on the environment as it helps reduce the use of fossil fuels, these ‘sound-less' vehicles can become quite dangerous for pedestrians. Therefore, companies add artificial sounds to raise the safety quotient of these electric vehicles.

In a bid to do the same, Mahindra has now collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman to bring tailored sounds to its “born electric” vehicles, namely the XUV400.

New collaboration

As part of this collaboration, AR Rahman has meticulously crafted over 75 sounds for Mahindra's electric vehicles, including include interior and exterior drive sounds, experience zone modes, infotainment cues, and functional signals such as seat-belt alerts and turn indicators, according to Mahindra's press release. Along with AR Rahman, Mahindra has also collaborated with HARMAN and Dolby for the integration of Dolby Atmos in its fleet of electric vehicles through 360-degree surround sound solutions from HARMAN.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, of Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahinda & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to have AR Rahman, a global music celebrity and Academy Awards winner, collaborate with us to create a sonic identity and brand anthem for Mahindra's forthcoming range of all-new Born Electric Vehicles.”

After spending time at Mahindra's testing facility in Kanchipuram, AR Rahman analyzed the soundscapes of the leading electric vehicles around the world, to combine cutting-edge technology with a harmonious in-car experience. Mahindra claims that the tailored sounds “captivate the soul and complements visual enhancements such as active ambient lighting and high-resolution animations.”

AR Rahman said, “Our partnership goes beyond merely crafting sounds; it embodies the essence of an Indian innovation at par. In collaboration with Mahindra, our aim is to deliver a sonic experience that's both global and uniquely Indian – a sound that resonates with pride and celebrates India's significant transformation.”

