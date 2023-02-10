Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition unveiled! Check what’s special

During the ongoing Formula E Championship Season 9, Indian auto major Mahindra has unveiled the XUV400 Formula edition. The XUV400 is the electric counterpart of the XUV300 in India. The Tata Nexon EV is in direct competition with the Mahindra XUV400. Tata Motors Nexon is available in two versions- the Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max. So, what is special about Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition? Read on to know all here.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition specs and features

The XUV400 Formula E-Edition is essentially a cosmetic upgrade with special livery "inspired by racing spirit," according to the company. The rest of the specifications remain the same as the regular market model. The Mahindra XUV400 is available in two battery options - 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh. The electric motor produces 150 hp and 210 Nm of torque, allowing the vehicle to reach 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. The larger battery pack boasts a range of 456 km, while the more budget-friendly option offers an estimated 375 km per charge. The car also has multi-drive modes such as Fun, Fast and Fearless.

The XUV400 also features 50kW DC fast-charging capabilities, allowing for a battery recharge in under an hour.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition price

Mahindra is offering the XUV400 EV in two main models, the XUV400 EC priced at around Rs. 15.99 lakhs for 3.3 kW charging option and Rs. 16.49 for the 7.2 kW charging option. Another one is the XUV400 EL priced at around Rs. 18.99 lakh for a 7.2 kW charging option