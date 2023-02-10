    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition unveiled! Check what’s special

    Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition unveiled! Check what’s special

    Mahindra has unveiled its latest XUV400 EV Formula Edition during the Formula E Championship Season 9. Here is all that you should know.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 10 2023, 17:16 IST
    Most affordable electric car in India? Tata Tiago EV launched; Check price, specifications
    Tata Tiago EV
    1/6 The Tata Tiago EV (electric vehicle) was just launched officially on September 28. This is Tata’s first electric hatchback and only the fourth electric vehicle to come out of the Tata Motors camp. The other three EV in Tata’s arsenal include Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV. (REUTERS)
    Tata Tiago EV
    2/6 The Tata Tiago EV has a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) as per its introductory offer and this has made the car the most affordable mass-market electric car in the country. It should be noted that the introductory offer is available only for the first 10000 orders. (Tata Motors)
    Tata Tiago
    3/6 The Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery options of 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. While the former can last up to 250 kilometers, the latter gives a range of 315 kilometers. (Representational Image) (Tata Motors)
    image caption
    4/6 Tata Tiago EV also comes with fast charging support and using that, you can go from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes. (AP)
    image caption
    5/6 The EV also gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, eight-speaker Harman sound system, connected car technology and more. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    6/6 Tata Tiago EV comes with Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist. (AP)
    Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition
    View all Images
    From price, specs to features - know all about Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition here. (Mahindra)

    During the ongoing Formula E Championship Season 9, Indian auto major Mahindra has unveiled the XUV400 Formula edition. The XUV400 is the electric counterpart of the XUV300 in India. The Tata Nexon EV is in direct competition with the Mahindra XUV400. Tata Motors Nexon is available in two versions- the Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max. So, what is special about Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition? Read on to know all here.

    Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition specs and features

    The XUV400 Formula E-Edition is essentially a cosmetic upgrade with special livery "inspired by racing spirit," according to the company. The rest of the specifications remain the same as the regular market model. The Mahindra XUV400 is available in two battery options - 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh. The electric motor produces 150 hp and 210 Nm of torque, allowing the vehicle to reach 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. The larger battery pack boasts a range of 456 km, while the more budget-friendly option offers an estimated 375 km per charge. The car also has multi-drive modes such as Fun, Fast and Fearless.

    The XUV400 also features 50kW DC fast-charging capabilities, allowing for a battery recharge in under an hour.

    Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition price

    Mahindra is offering the XUV400 EV in two main models, the XUV400 EC priced at around Rs. 15.99 lakhs for 3.3 kW charging option and Rs. 16.49 for the 7.2 kW charging option. Another one is the XUV400 EL priced at around Rs. 18.99 lakh for a 7.2 kW charging option

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Feb, 17:12 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges