Master generative AI for lucrative jobs with these free courses

In the world of super advanced technology, Generative AI is the latest trend, and major companies like Google, AWS, Microsoft, and Infosys want everyone to have the chance to learn and benefit from it. Recognising that most people are new to generative AI, these companies have taken the responsibility to offer free courses that help individuals upgrade their skills and apply them in their jobs.

According to the World Economic Forum, AI skills are among the top priorities for companies' training strategies, along with analytical and creative thinking. It's important to remember that AI won't replace you, but those who know how to use AI effectively will be in high demand. If AI can help work get done faster, there's no reason to be hesitant about embracing it.

Understanding AI can be overwhelming for many people, so these leading companies are introducing new courses and tools to bridge the knowledge gap. Here are some of the courses launched by these companies to upskill their workforce:

Google

Google has recently introduced a comprehensive generative AI learning path consisting of ten courses. The goal of these courses is to improve people's understanding of AI and machine learning principles.

Infosys

Infosys partnered with Skillsoft to offer free access to a wide range of learning content through Infosys Springboard. These courses cover technology, leadership, business skills, and behavioral skills. The content is available in various Indian regional languages, as well as some international languages.

Microsoft

Microsoft has launched the AI Skills Initiative, which includes free courses developed in collaboration with LinkedIn. The first-ever Professional Certificate in Generative AI is available from them. Additionally, Microsoft makes it easier for anybody to improve their knowledge of AI by expanding access to free online learning opportunities and resources.

By taking advantage of these free courses, you can upskill yourself in generative AI, one of the most sought-after skills in today's job market. Whether you're interested in image generation, language models, or responsible AI, these courses will guide you through the latest developments and technologies in generative AI.

So, don't miss out on this opportunity to learn and stay ahead of the curve. Upgrade your skills, explore the world of generative AI, and open the doors to high-paying job opportunities.