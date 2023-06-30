Home Tech News Master generative AI for lucrative jobs with these free courses

Master generative AI for lucrative jobs with these free courses

If you are intimidated by AI and eager to master it, we have the perfect solution for you. Take a look at these free generative AI courses offered by renowned tech giants.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 09:24 IST
Generative AI
Learn Generative AI for free and boost your job prospects. (Pexels)
Generative AI
Learn Generative AI for free and boost your job prospects. (Pexels)

In the world of super advanced technology, Generative AI is the latest trend, and major companies like Google, AWS, Microsoft, and Infosys want everyone to have the chance to learn and benefit from it. Recognising that most people are new to generative AI, these companies have taken the responsibility to offer free courses that help individuals upgrade their skills and apply them in their jobs.

According to the World Economic Forum, AI skills are among the top priorities for companies' training strategies, along with analytical and creative thinking. It's important to remember that AI won't replace you, but those who know how to use AI effectively will be in high demand. If AI can help work get done faster, there's no reason to be hesitant about embracing it.

Understanding AI can be overwhelming for many people, so these leading companies are introducing new courses and tools to bridge the knowledge gap. Here are some of the courses launched by these companies to upskill their workforce:

Google

Google has recently introduced a comprehensive generative AI learning path consisting of ten courses. The goal of these courses is to improve people's understanding of AI and machine learning principles.

Infosys

Infosys partnered with Skillsoft to offer free access to a wide range of learning content through Infosys Springboard. These courses cover technology, leadership, business skills, and behavioral skills. The content is available in various Indian regional languages, as well as some international languages.

Microsoft

Microsoft has launched the AI Skills Initiative, which includes free courses developed in collaboration with LinkedIn. The first-ever Professional Certificate in Generative AI is available from them. Additionally, Microsoft makes it easier for anybody to improve their knowledge of AI by expanding access to free online learning opportunities and resources.

By taking advantage of these free courses, you can upskill yourself in generative AI, one of the most sought-after skills in today's job market. Whether you're interested in image generation, language models, or responsible AI, these courses will guide you through the latest developments and technologies in generative AI.

So, don't miss out on this opportunity to learn and stay ahead of the curve. Upgrade your skills, explore the world of generative AI, and open the doors to high-paying job opportunities.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 09:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets