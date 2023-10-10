Icon
Home Tech News 'Masti' actor Aftab Shivdasani falls prey to KYC fraud, loses 1.50 lakh; know how it happened

'Masti' actor Aftab Shivdasani falls prey to KYC fraud, loses 1.50 lakh; know how it happened

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani falls prey to KYC fraud, loses 1.50 lakh

By:PTI
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 16:01 IST
Icon
Aftab Shivdasani became a victim of cyber fraud and losses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh.
Aftab Shivdasani became a victim of cyber fraud and losses 1.50 lakh. (Unsplash)
Aftab Shivdasani became a victim of cyber fraud and losses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh.
Aftab Shivdasani became a victim of cyber fraud and losses 1.50 lakh. (Unsplash)

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani became a victim of cyber fraud and lost 1.50 lakh after he received a text message in which he was asked to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details linked to a leading private sector bank, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday and a case in this connection was registered the next day, an official of Bandra police station said. "The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended. Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that 1,49,999 were debited from his account," he said.

The actor then contacted the bank's branch manager on Monday and based on his advice, he lodged a police complaint, the official said. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered and further investigation was underway, he added. Shivdasani has acted in several Bollywood films, including "Mast", "Masti" and "Hungama".

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 16:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon