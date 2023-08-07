MCC to declare round 1 seat allotment for NEET PG online; Check these apps to prepare

If you have successfully qualified for the NEET PG exam 2023, then this news is for you. Individuals who have successfully cleared the NEET PG exam and applied for all India quota counselling can verify their seat allotment results on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is about to disclose the first round of NEET PG counselling seat allotment outcomes today. Aspirants who met the eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate and participated in the all India quota counselling can view the seat allotment details on mcc.nic.in upon its announcement.

Following this, candidates are required to submit their documents on the MCC website by August 8. Subsequently, they must proceed to join the allocated institute anytime between August 8 and 14. The institutes will then carry out a verification process and share the data of admitted candidates with the MCC between August 15 and 17.

For those interested in the second round of NEET PG counselling, registration will commence on August 17 and conclude on August 22. The seat allotment outcomes for the second round will be unveiled on August 25. Additional information can be found in the provided schedule.

To access the round 1 seat allotment result for MCC NEET PG counselling 2023, follow these steps:

1-Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

2-Navigate to the PG counselling section.

3-Click on the link provided for round 1 seat allotment results.

4-If necessary, input your credentials and log in.

5-Review and download the seat allotment result.

6-It is recommended to save a copy for future reference.

Apps to prepare for NEET PG

Preparation of NEET PG needs a lot of hard work and strategy. Here are 4 apps that might help you prepare thoroughly for this exam:

MARROW: This app provides video lectures, question banks, and daily updates on various subjects. The app offers a unique feature called "Golden Hour," where students can solve a set of high-yield questions within a time limit.

Pre-PG: This app offers free daily clinical NEET PG tests along with 20,000+ NExT-Pattern Clinical-Focused questions to help you get exam ready.

It has a special feature called PrepDNA which acts as a NEET PG rank predictor and a personal digital coach to guide students.

PrepLadder: This app offers a vast question bank, subject-wise tests, and mock exams to simulate the real NEET PG experience. The app also provides video lectures by expert faculty members and allows students to interact with other aspirants through a community platform.

Meriters app for PG NEET: It offers over 48,000 practice MCQs curated by experts to cover all the important topics in the NEET PG syllabus.It also provides image-based MCQs to help students visualize complex concepts and improve their understanding of the subject matter.