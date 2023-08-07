Home Tech News MCC to declare round 1 seat allotment for NEET PG online; Check these apps to prepare

MCC to declare round 1 seat allotment for NEET PG online; Check these apps to prepare

MCC is going to release the round 1 of NEET PG seat allotment details online today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 16:11 IST
NEET PG seat allotment
Candidates who cleared the NEET PG can check their seat allotment on official MCC website after the announcement. (Pixabay)
NEET PG seat allotment
Candidates who cleared the NEET PG can check their seat allotment on official MCC website after the announcement. (Pixabay)

If you have successfully qualified for the NEET PG exam 2023, then this news is for you. Individuals who have successfully cleared the NEET PG exam and applied for all India quota counselling can verify their seat allotment results on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is about to disclose the first round of NEET PG counselling seat allotment outcomes today. Aspirants who met the eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate and participated in the all India quota counselling can view the seat allotment details on mcc.nic.in upon its announcement.

Following this, candidates are required to submit their documents on the MCC website by August 8. Subsequently, they must proceed to join the allocated institute anytime between August 8 and 14. The institutes will then carry out a verification process and share the data of admitted candidates with the MCC between August 15 and 17.

For those interested in the second round of NEET PG counselling, registration will commence on August 17 and conclude on August 22. The seat allotment outcomes for the second round will be unveiled on August 25. Additional information can be found in the provided schedule.

To access the round 1 seat allotment result for MCC NEET PG counselling 2023, follow these steps:

1-Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

2-Navigate to the PG counselling section.

3-Click on the link provided for round 1 seat allotment results.

4-If necessary, input your credentials and log in.

5-Review and download the seat allotment result.

6-It is recommended to save a copy for future reference.

Apps to prepare for NEET PG

Preparation of NEET PG needs a lot of hard work and strategy. Here are 4 apps that might help you prepare thoroughly for this exam:

MARROW: This app provides video lectures, question banks, and daily updates on various subjects. The app offers a unique feature called "Golden Hour," where students can solve a set of high-yield questions within a time limit.

Pre-PG: This app offers free daily clinical NEET PG tests along with 20,000+ NExT-Pattern Clinical-Focused questions to help you get exam ready.

It has a special feature called PrepDNA which acts as a NEET PG rank predictor and a personal digital coach to guide students.

PrepLadder: This app offers a vast question bank, subject-wise tests, and mock exams to simulate the real NEET PG experience. The app also provides video lectures by expert faculty members and allows students to interact with other aspirants through a community platform.

Meriters app for PG NEET: It offers over 48,000 practice MCQs curated by experts to cover all the important topics in the NEET PG syllabus.It also provides image-based MCQs to help students visualize complex concepts and improve their understanding of the subject matter.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 16:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets