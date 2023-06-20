Home Tech News Meet DARKBert, the dark web-trained AI tool that can combat cybersecurity threats

Meet DARKBert, the dark web-trained AI tool that can combat cybersecurity threats

A new Large Language Model is in the works that has been trained on the dataset of dark web pages and can combat cybersecurity threats. Here’s what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 12:56 IST
DarKBERT
DarKBERT was created on the RoBERTa architecture. (Unsplash)
DarKBERT
DarKBERT was created on the RoBERTa architecture. (Unsplash)

Large Language Models (LLMs) have gained massive popularity over the past few months, especially since the emergence of AI chatbots like ChatGPT. These AI-powered models can generate new content, such as text, images, audio, and more by studying an existing database and learning patterns to generate new and unique content. While these tools have been used to generate content using generative AI, researchers have now developed the first-of-its-kind LLM to assess and combat cybersecurity threats. Interestingly, this model has only been trained on the information present on the dark web.

What is DarKBERT?

DarkBERT is an encoder model that adopts the RoBERTa architecture, relying on transformers. Instead of being trained on the web, researchers trained this LLM on a vast dataset of dark web pages, assimilating information from places such as hacker forums, scamming websites, and other criminal internet sources. In a paper called ‘DarkBERT: A language model for the dark side of the Internet' published on arxiv.org that is yet to be peer-reviewed , its creators say that DarKBERT can revolutionize the fight against cybercrime by finding and analyzing the elusive domains of the Internet, which remain hidden from search engines.

While the dark web is usually concealed and inaccessible to the general public, researchers used the Tor network to access and collect data from its pages. The data then underwent several processes such as deduplication, category balancing, and pre-processing to create a refined database of the dark web, which was then finally fed to RoBERTa, which led to the creation of DarKBERT over a period of 15 days.

Cybersecurity applications

Since it is trained on the dataset of dark web pages, DarKBERT has the potential for a wide range of cybersecurity applications. It can help monitor illicit activities and bolster cybersecurity measures. It can also “combat the extreme lexical and structural diversity of the Dark Web that may be detrimental to building a proper representation of the domain,” according to the research paper.

It can automate the process of monitoring dark web forums where unlawful information is usually shared. DarKBERT can detect websites that are involved in leaking sensitive or confidential data and selling ransomware.

Lastly, it uses the BERT-family language model's fill-mask function to detect and filter out phrases linked with criminal activities which can help identify and tackle new cyber threats.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 12:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets