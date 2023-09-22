Icon
Home Tech News Meta Connect 2023: When, where to watch this virtual conference online

Meta Connect 2023: When, where to watch this virtual conference online

Meta is expected to launch the Meta Quest 3, along with developments in AI, AR, VR, MR, and more. Know when, and where you can watch the Meta Connect 2023 online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 13:24 IST
Meta kills off Dead and Buried, Bogo, and more on Oculus Rift, Quest VR headsets
Meta Connect 2023
1/5 As per a report by UploadVR, Meta is discontinuing 3 of its games for the Oculus Rift and Quest VR headsets - Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II, and Bogo. All three games will not be supported after March 15, 2024. (Bloomberg)
Meta Connect 2023
2/5 Meta sent out notices to the owners of these games via email. Meta’s policy requires it to inform game owners 180 days in advance before shutting down games. The company has also removed them from the Oculus store and they cannot be purchased from now on. This development comes after Meta shut down another popular Oculus game, Echo VR, in February. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Dead and Buried - Dead and Buried is a Western multiplayer shooter where you are put in a world full of gunslingers and ghosts in Dead and Buried. Players can live out their Wild West fantasies such as robbing a train, dueling with other players, or team up and take on hordes of creatures. (Meta store)
image caption
4/5 Dead and Buried II - A sequel to 2016’s Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II takes the Western gunslinging of the previous game and dials it up a notch. Players can choose from 6 gunslingers in this multiplayer action shooter to become the best gunslinger in the Wild West, while also battling it out against the undead. (Meta store)
image caption
5/5 Bogo - Bogo is a single-player virtual pet simulator featuring a scaling play area. Players can create their pets, and nurture them, with available actions such as feeding them, giving them belly rubs, and more. (Meta store)
Meta Connect 2023
View all Images
Meta will launch the Quest 3 at its Connect event that is set to take place later this month. (Meta)

Meta Connect 2023: It is the time of the year when all the big tech companies are holding their events, showcasing their advances in software, hardware, and artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft held its Surface Event yesterday where it introduced two new products - Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Laptop Go 3, along with new additions to Bing, Windows, and Copilot rollout. Now, it is Meta's turn to showcase its products, and it will do so at the Meta Connect 2023. So, if you wish to know about the latest tech that Meta has on offer, know when, and where to watch Meta Connect 2023 online.

About Meta Connect 2023

Meta has announced that the Connect event is back and it will be held on two days this month. It will be a virtual event held at the Meta Headquarters in Menlo, California. According to a Meta blog post, “The two full days of programming will include a Keynote hosted by Mark Zuckerberg, the Developer State of the Union, and breakout sessions covering a range of topics related to AI and virtual, mixed, and augmented reality. ”

Meta Connect 2023 will be an in-person event held at the Meta HQ and the limited registrations for the same have been opened. However, for those who can't attend the event in person, it will also be live-streamed online on various social media platforms. Attendees will get to experience demo experiences, networking events, and more.

Meta Connect 2023: When, and where to watch it online

For those who can't attend the event in person, Meta has announced that the Connect 2023 event will also be live-streamed online. Meta Connect 2023 will take place on September 27 and 28, although the timings of the event are yet to be announced.

Meta Connect 2023: What can you expect

Meta has already revealed the full lineup of announcements that will take place at Connect 2023. The event will begin with a keynote by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the tech giant will launch the Meta Quest 3, which was first announced at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase in June. Apart from this, there will also be announcements related to AI, VR, MR, AR, Meta Horizon Worlds, and Meta Avatars.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 13:20 IST
