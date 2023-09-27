Icon
Home Tech News Meta executive leading AI chip efforts to leave position - sources

Meta executive leading AI chip efforts to leave position - sources

A Meta Platforms executive overseeing the company's efforts to develop its own chips for artificial intelligence work is leaving her position at the end of the month, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 22:44 IST
Icon
Meta
Meta on Tuesday is expected to offer new details of its mix-reality headsets that will be a window into what it calls the "metaverse." (AP)
Meta
Meta on Tuesday is expected to offer new details of its mix-reality headsets that will be a window into what it calls the "metaverse." (AP)

A Meta Platforms executive overseeing the company's efforts to develop its own chips for artificial intelligence work is leaving her position at the end of the month, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Alexis Black Bjorlin, vice president of infrastructure at Meta and a veteran of chip companies Broadcom and Intel, headed a team charged with designing a custom chip to handle a range of AI work, a key part of company's efforts to overhaul its sprawling network of data centers for an era dominated by chatbots and image generators. She is leaving her position at the month but not immediately leaving the company, one of the sources said.

Yee Jiun Song, Meta's vice president of engineering, will take over her role, and the company will continue its efforts to develop its own AI hardware, one of the sources said.

Black Bjorlin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meta on Tuesday is expected to offer new details of its mix-reality headsets that will be a window into what it calls the "metaverse." A key feature of that world will be virtual assistants with distinctive personalities, sources have told Reuters.

To create and power those features and others, Meta is reworking its data centers and building powerful supercomputers with chips from Nvidia.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Meta is also working on its own custom chips that would help it both control costs and better chart its own path independent of commercial chip providers. Some of the company's initial efforts proved slower than using existing chips, leading the company to scrap some of its AI chips. Meta is working on a newer chip that will span all types of AI work.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 22:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon